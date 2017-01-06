Panning for “Gold” at Sports Shows

The sight of January 5th’s freshly fallen snow caused me to burst into one of the most popular songs of my misbegotten youth, the chorus of which goes “Jingle bells, shotgun shells, rabbits on the way. Oh what fun it is to ride in a ‘50 Chevrolet.” I know many of you who know her will be shocked to hear this, but Amber was unimpressed by the lyrical beauty of my musical celebration of snow. In fact, she rather forcefully expressed her opinion that sane people didn’t spend cold winter days “wading through snow and falling on ice, trying to shoot a rabbit.”

For an instant, I thought about replying “and your point would be?” but thought better of it. Besides, I’d already remembered that sports shows were a bonafide outdoorsy activity that can be done indoors. During January and February, there’s no lack of opportunity to scratch the sport show itch. In fact, if you’re willing to do some traveling, you should be able to find a show somewhere in the Midwest every weekend from now through early March.

However, just as is the case with more conventional outdoor sports, simply walking up and down the isles of a sports show and getting the maximum possible benefit from the experience are two entirely different things. Here are some “tips” and “tactics” I’ve learned over the years that should help you separate sports show gold from dross.

First of all, decide what you hope to accomplish by attending the show before you leave home. If all you want to do is see the sights and perhaps do a little people watching, wearing comfortable shoes and dressing appropriately for the temperature inside the show’s venue will just about cover your pre-show preparations.

If you want to be sure you see everything the show has to offer, avoid the show’s first and last days, because some exhibitors arrive late and many leave early. In the same vein, if you want to watch people, visitor attendance at most shows peaks near to and/or shortly after mid-day on the show’s first–or only–weekend.

Sports Show strategy becomes more complex if your primary purpose for attending the show is to shop for a boat, RV or some other “high ticket” item. Your basic premise is relatively sound, because show prices often are the best deal you’re likely to be offered until at least the end of the year. Even so, taking advantage of this situation requires advance planning.

A few rare exceptions aside, the best sports show boat and RV bargains are limited to the units actually on display at the show, so you’ll need to come to the event fully prepared to complete your purchase. This includes pre-arranging any financial assistance you may require, and it also includes being prepared to drive or tow your purchase back home at the end of the show. That said, don’t let being prepared to make a major purchase at a sports show stampede you into making a decision you’ll have all too much time to regret later.

Sports shows can also be good places to book vacation trips, because they give you an excellent opportunity to evaluate several general locations and/or specific resorts virtually simultaneously.

Remember that exhibiting at sports shows is very expensive, and those costs will be passed along to the resort’s guests in one way or another. Remember, too, that only a tiny minority of the resorts serving any given location will have exhibits at the show you’re attending. Just because Resort A has a booth and Resort B doesn’t isn’t necessarily an indication that A is in any way better than B.

On the other hand, exhibiting at a sports show is a strong indication that the resort is committed to providing its potential guests with all the information they’ll need to make a wise decision about investing their precious vacation time there. If you’re seriously interested in a specific resort, spend plenty of time talking to the people manning its booth, even if doing so means visiting the booth several times to dodge the crowds. Don’t be bashful about asking questions that will give you a feel about both the resort and its owners. Personally, while I try not to forget that manning an exhibit booth is a grueling task and that everyone has an occasional “bad hair day,” I also assume that I’ll be treated at least as well at the booth as I will be at the resort.

Whether you intend to be a looker, a booker or a buyer, be sure to take along a large, heavy duty bag with reinforced handles to carry all the literature, product samples and other goodies you’ll accumulate. Some serious sports show attendees–myself for example–prefer duffle packs with over-the-shoulder carrying straps.

Gerald Scott can be reached at [email protected]

