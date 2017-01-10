Lady Roadrunners return home with depth, big win

The girls are back in town.

In its first home game since Nov. 30, State Fair Community College women’s basketball showcased depth, paired with its trademark fast-paced attack to flush Southeastern Community College in each quarter of a 78-49 victory Tuesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Catie Kaifes, who made five of six threes, led 10 Lady Roadrunners in scoring with 19 points. Alexis Cowan scored 13 points, Danae’ Cole added 12 and Kendra Boone finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Alexis Harris and Nadria Oakman led Southeasern with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

SFCC downed Missouri Valley 92-35 Friday, Jan. 6, at Marshall and have won three straight since December.

Lady Roadrunners head coach Kevin Bucher said the team began a conditioning “boot camp” to prepare for the regional schedule.

“They had a long time to be at home, and most of them did nothing over break,” Bucher said. “It’s been planks and wall sits — our next two games are going to be against the top two teams in the region, record-wise.

“I’ve been mean, I’ve been grumpy, but they know that it has to turn.”

State Fair hosts Region 16 opponents Three Rivers Community College 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 and face Moberly Area Community College next Wednesday. Both teams are currently 15-2 overall.

Bucher installed a guard-heavy lineup three minutes into the game, leading 10-6. Takayla Gunter hit a corner three to spark an SFCC 10-0 run in the second quarter, and the Lady Roadrunners led 39-26 at half.

“I went all guards and we were pressing and trapping and running,” Bucher said. “I sat the bigs down and said ‘You’re going to get your chances,’”

The Lady Roadrunners (10-5) shot more than 52 percent from the field and doubled the Lady Blackhawks’ rebound production, 48-24.

Danaè Cole fires an outlet pass to start an SFCC fast-break Tuesday during a 78-49 victory against Southeastern Community College in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_4710.jpg Danaè Cole fires an outlet pass to start an SFCC fast-break Tuesday during a 78-49 victory against Southeastern Community College in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Takayla Gunter releases a three-point attempt Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a win against Southeastern State. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_4695.jpg Takayla Gunter releases a three-point attempt Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a win against Southeastern State. Alex Agueros | Democrat Marquia Ennis lifts a shot above Lady Blackhawk defenders during a 78-49 victory against Southeastern State in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_4699.jpg Marquia Ennis lifts a shot above Lady Blackhawk defenders during a 78-49 victory against Southeastern State in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

