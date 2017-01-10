Prep Roundup, Jan. 11

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Smith-Cotton 51 Clinton 27

Smith-Cotton Wrestling moves to 3-0 in conference with a 51-27 victory over the Clinton Cardinals. On Senior night S-C’s three Seniors Antonio Erwin, Izaiah Snyder, and Micheal Laster all had wins to lead S-C to victory. Snyder picked up a forfeit in at 195 pounds. Erwin earned a fall in the third period in the 182lb class. Laster wrestled his way to a tough 5-2 decision in the 285lb class. All three Seniors have shown great leadership throughout the year. Their hard work is contagious for the younger wrestlers and their positive attitudes are uplifting for the whole program. Smith-Cotton will travel to Clinton next week for their last three conference duals.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Kingsville 46, Windsor 41

Kingsville defeated Windsor at home Tuesday 46-41.

Dharma Gilmore led the Lady Greyhounds with 10 points, while Riley Rollins and Devyn Williams scored seven apiece.

Windsor (7-7) host Cole Camp 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln 50, Cole Camp 46

Boone Kroenke scored 19, Mason Sanders had 12 in a 50-46 Lincoln win at Cole Camp on Tuesday.

Austin Berendzen led Cole Camp with 14 points, followed by Kendrick Logan with 11 and Brady Smith with 10.

Lincoln moved to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Cole Camp dropped to 8-5 and 1-1 in conference.

Cole Camp (8-5, 1-1 Kaysinger) hosts Windsor 6 p.m. Friday. Lincoln (13-1, 2-1 Kaysinger) hosts Tipton on Friday.

Otterville 88, La Monte 70

Spencer Saltsgaver scored 32 and Jake Neal had 27 in an 88-70 win at La Monte on Tuesday.

Taylor Zumsteg added 12 points.

Sacred Heart 60, Green Ridge 29

Junior Sacred Heart guard Trent Lyles scored his 1,000th career point Tuesday in a 60-29 Gremlins victory against Green Ridge in Sedalia.

Lyles finished with 14 points, while Micah Tanguay led Sacred Heart with 17.

Ryan Dove paced Green Ridge with 17 points.

Sacred Heart (8-2) hosts Otterville 6 p.m. Friday in Sedalia.

Smithton 72, Stover 62

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

