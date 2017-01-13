NBA to SFCC: Jamar Kemp picked up skills from legends

This is the second of a two-part series profiling Amir Smith and Jamar Kemp, State Fair Community College basketball players and sons of former NBA basketball stars Joe Smith and Shawn Kemp, respectively.

Shawn Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star and Seattle SuperSonics legend, may be the second-most accessible star from a 90s era full of big bodies, midrange jumpers and crafty, but pass-first point guards.

The first is Michael Jordan — a household name whose modern image is shaped not only by on-court greatness, but by fashion branding, “Space Jam” and internet memes.

Kemp’s appeal to today’s fans may be found on YouTube, in the form of compilation videos featuring the top 10, 50 and 100 of Kemp’s most vicious slam dunks — all of which play Kemp’s tomahawk over Golden State’s Alton Lister and subsequent celebration at No. 1.

Jamar Kemp, a 19-year-old freshman forward at State Fair Community College, was integrated with 90s-era NBA as he traveled with his father, Shawn, through his career in Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

For Jamar, Shawn is more than a symbol of 90s basketball, and 90s basketball is more than an era.

Shawn is dad, and basketball is life.

“I’ve always played basketball,” Jamar said. “Just being around it, it was just something natural to do. You think about it all the time, how long can you really I take basketball somewhere, but, for me it’s just natural. Literally, since day one, I’ve been around it my entire life. Everything somehow connects with it.”

Jamar, 6-foot-8 and blocky, picked up a broad set of skills through time spent around professional basketball. He’s a power forward with a knack for shooting, like Shawn’s friend Rasheed Wallace. He uses his weight like Zach Randolph.

His most surprising asset are competent perimeter ball-handling skills, resembling guards from his hometown of Seattle.

“In Seattle, for the most part, everybody that comes out of that area are guards,” Jamar said. “Jamal Crawford, Nate Robinson, I’ve known them since I was young. They’re family … From time to time we’ll play five-on-five or workout, and just being around them dudes, you pick up little things.”

Jamar describes himself as a city person, and found himself in Sedalia through Roadrunners teammate Colton Kolowski.

The pair met at Moravian Prep in North Carolina. Kolowski signed to State Fair in June, and helped get his teammate recruited when Jamar found out he wasn’t a Division ! full-qualifier until “late, late, late.”

“When they called me they were like, yeah, we’ve got your teammate, Colton,” Jamar said. “Knowing the player he is, and knowing him already — I guess you never feel at home when you’re away, but being with someone I’ve already been with helps.”

He said living in Sedalia a struggle at times, and misses seeing more people in public. There was one other moviegoer in the theater when Jamar and teammates watched “Passengers” earlier this season.

“I actually liked it,” Jamar said.

The plan is to graduate from a 4-year university and aim for the NBA. However, he picked up an interest in business from his father the same way he picked up basketball,.

“For me only time really can tell,” Jamar said. “With my dad being with Reebok when I was younger, I could just remember the different stuff he was doing … Just being around my dad, we went to a couple NBA All-Star games, and they did different events and I met different business people, I thought, ‘I could see myself doing something like this.’”

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

