Icy weekend wraps up across midwest

A weekend winter spat rescheduled athletic events for the Smith-Cotton Tigers to the Central Missouri Mules to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chiefs bumped its AFC Divisional playoff game to an evening slot, other programs canceled or played when they could in the midst of school cancellations and emergency weather warnings.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Webster Groves 61, Smith-Cotton 59

Before dismissing the remaining McDonald’s Classic pool and tournament games scheduled for the weekend, Smith-Cotton and Webster Groves wrapped up the event with a 61-59 Tigers loss Thursday in Sedalia.

Bryson Couch led S-C with 15 points and Zion Buckner finished with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Head coach Bill Barton said he was proud of the Tigers for fighting back from a 13-point halftime deficit.

“The boys showed a lot of heart tonight,” Barton said. “We are finally starting to see the defensive effort that we have been preaching to the players. Going forward we hope to continue to see the same effort as we head towards the 2nd half of the season.”

Smith-Cotton faces Lebanon on the road 4:30 p.m. Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 49, Otterville 36

Elayna Ebers led the Lady Gremlins with 16 points and Grace Goodwin scored 13 points in a 49-36 win at Otterville.

Otterville junior Dalanney Stone scored her 1,000th point Thursday against Sacred Heart in the second quarter on a free throw.

Sacred Heart (7-5, 5-1 Kaysinger) play at St. Paul Concordia 6 p.m. Monday.

Otterville visits Cole Camp 6 p.m. Monday.

Cole Camp 44, Windsor 33

The Lady Bluebirds opened with a 16-4 first quarter en route to a 44-33 win at Windsor on Thursday.

Bailey Heimsoth had 17 points to lead Cole Camp. Alyssa Oelrich added nine points.

Dharma Gilmore led Windsor with nine.

Cole Camp (12-3, 2-2 Kaysinger) host Otterville 6 p.m. Monday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 66, Northwest Missouri 42

The Jennies (12-2, 5-1 MIAA) defeated Northwest Missouri 66-42 Thursday after riding an early lead at home.

Ashley Duffy and Paige Redmond led UCM with 12 points each, while Sydney Crockett and Kayonna Lee had 10 points apiece.

Tanya Meyer led the Lady Bearcats with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

In a game originally scheduled for Saturday, Central Missouri hosts Missouri Western 3 p.m. Monday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwest Missouri 67, Central Missouri 54

Spencer Reaves had 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-54 Mules loss to the No. 1 ranked Northwest Bearcats on Thursday.

Marquiez Lawrence had 14 points while Brad Woodson scored 10.

Justin Pitts led the Bearcats with 18 points.

The Mules (9-5, 3-3 MIAA) host Missouri Western 5 p.m. Monday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

Lady Eagles junior Dalanney Stone, right, poses for a photo with Otterville girl’s basketball coach Mike Scott after scoring her 1,000th point in a Thursday game against Sacred Heart. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0316.jpg Lady Eagles junior Dalanney Stone, right, poses for a photo with Otterville girl’s basketball coach Mike Scott after scoring her 1,000th point in a Thursday game against Sacred Heart. Photo submitted by Wilma Watring