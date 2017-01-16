Cole Camp cruises past Lady Eagles

Fresh off passing the 1,000-point threshold Thursday in Otterville, junior Dalanney Stone delivered a 23-point performance against the Lady Bluebirds in Cole Camp.

Despite the effort, the Lady Eagles struggled to keep pace with Cole Camp (13-3), and the Lady Bluebirds nursed a 10-point cushion through the second half into a 48-38 victory Monday, Jan. 16 at home.

Bailey Heimsoth, a fellow 1,000-point scorer, led Cole Camp with 19 points, Camryn Schear scored 13 and Maddi Cook, Alyssa Oelrichs and Tayler Gudde finished with four points apiece.

The Lady Bluebirds committed 21 fouls Monday, resulting in 27 Otterville free-throw attempts. The Lady Eagles scored 14 points on the free-throw line.

With school out of session for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cole Camp head coach Rick Grunden said his team’s defense was a step sluggish.

“Anytime you end up playing a scheduled game on a day off, you’re slow,” Grunden said. “And we were slow I think.”

Otterville surrendered two 6-0 runs in the first half to begin the first and second quarters, respectively. Cole Camp’s full-court press triggered the second-quarter streak, and pushed its lead to 18-8.

Cole Camp led 28-16 at halftime.

Stone was 7-for-13 at the free-throw line, and shot all but one attempt in the fourth quarter. After scoring eight points per quarter through the third, the Lady Eagles produced 14 points in the fourth.

Abby Nichols finished with 12 points for Otterville, going 6-for-10 from the charity stripe.

The Lady Eagles purged its 10-3 team foul advantage after a pair of Nichols’ free throws, down nine points with 1:54 to play.

Two Stone free throws brought the Otterville deficit to 10 points with six seconds remaining.

Otterville (6-11) hosts Tipton 7:15 p.m. Thursday, while Cole Camp plays again 6 p.m. Friday at Northwest in Hughesville.

Dalanney Stone, left, fights for space from Cole Camp guard Tessia Balke during a 48-38 Lady Bluebirds victory Monday in Cole Camp. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CC-OTT_1.jpg Dalanney Stone, left, fights for space from Cole Camp guard Tessia Balke during a 48-38 Lady Bluebirds victory Monday in Cole Camp. Alex Agueros | Democrat Camryn Schear elevates for a shot attempt Monday, Jan. 16, at Cole Camp High School in Cole Camp during a 10-point win over Otterville. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CC-OTT_2.jpg Camryn Schear elevates for a shot attempt Monday, Jan. 16, at Cole Camp High School in Cole Camp during a 10-point win over Otterville. Alex Agueros | Democrat Cole Camp senior Bailey Heimsoth delivers a 3-point attempt over a screen Monday in a 48-38 victory against the visiting Otterville Lady Eagles. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CC-OTT_3.jpg Cole Camp senior Bailey Heimsoth delivers a 3-point attempt over a screen Monday in a 48-38 victory against the visiting Otterville Lady Eagles. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

