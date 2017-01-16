Prep Roundup, Jan. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 58, St. Paul Lutheran 41

Micah Tanguay led Sacred Heart with 17 points in a 58-41 victory Monday at St. Paul Lutheran in Concordia.

Colby Young finished with 15 points for the Gremlins.

Sacred Heart (9-2) hosts Stover 6 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 69, Missouri Western 49

Despite an 11-point first-half deficit, the Jennies stormed back to defeat the Missouri Western women’s basketball team 69-49 in Warrensburg.

Sydney Crockett scored 19 points for UCM, Paige Redmond had 18 and Kayonna Lee finished with 12 points and rebounds each.

Central Missouri (13-2, 6-1 MIAA) outscored the Griffons 22-2 in the fourth quarter.

The Jennies face Lincoln on the road 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 81, Missouri 68

The Mules (10-5, 4-3 MIAA) made nine 3-pointers in an 81-68 victory Monday over Missouri Western at Warrensburg.

Jakob Lowrance led Central Missouri with 19 points, DJ Richardson had 16 and Marquiez Lawrence scored 13 points with 11 rebounds.

Central Missouri shot 24-for-30 from the free-throw line and totaled 33 points from its bench.

UCM visits Lincoln at Jason Gym in Jefferson City 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.