Prep Roundup, Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 78, Stover 46

The Gremlins picked up win No. 10 Tuesday with a 78-46 victory over Stover in Sedalia.

Trent Lyles paced Sacred Heart with 19 points, while Micah Tanguay and Colby Young scored 17 each.

Young registered a double-double with 15 rebounds.

Stover was led by Brendan Bauer and Alex Haag with 21 and 11 points, respectively.

Sacred Heart faces Smithton 6 p.m. Friday on the road.

Cole Camp 87, Otterville 48

Despite Spencer Saltsgaver scoring 21 points on seven 3-pointers for Otterville, the Eagles lost to Cole Camp 87-48 Tuesday at home.

Brady Smith led the Bluebirds with 18 points, Austin Berendzen scored 17 and Reece Henning finished with 13.

Kendrick Logan and Eli Schroeder scored nine points apiece.

Cole Camp (9-5) hosts Warsaw 5 p.m. Thursday.

Southern Boone 85, Versailles 60

Maguire Scheer’s 23-point performance led Southern Boone to an 85-60 win over Versailles on Tuesday.

Coby Williams scored a team-high 16 for the Tigers, and Shane Randall added 12.

Versailles (6-7) hosts California 8 p.m. Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart Girls 46, Stover 40

The Lady Gremlins defeated Stover 46-40 at home Tuesday.

Leading scorers for Sacred Heart were Grace Goodwin with 14 points and Madison McClain with 11.

Sacred Heart (9-5, 6-1 Kaysinger) travel to Smithton on Friday.

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

Tipton 79, Green Ridge 27

Alyson Brant carried Tipton to a 79-27 win at Green Ridge with 18 points and 10 rebounds Monday.

Brooklyn Pace had 16 points and five assists, Maddison Eldringhoff scored 17 and Abby Backes finished with 12.

The Lady Cardinals have won three straight and face Otterville 6 p.m. Thursday on the road.

Santa Fe 69, Pilot Grove 36

Celine Dodson led Pilot Grove with 11 points in a 69-36 loss to Santa Fe on Monday.

The Lady Tigers are 9-4 overall.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

