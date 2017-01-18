Smith-Cotton Tigers claim West Central Conference wrestling title

Defeating Nevada, O’Hara and Warrensburg, Smith-Cotton wrestling captured its second consecutive West Central Conference championship — and third in four years — Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the second round of WCC Duals in Clinton.

The Tigers clinched its conference title with a 37-31 victory over Warrensburg. S-C out-shot Warrensburg with 32 takedown points to 16. Micheal Laster, Antonio Erwin, Gauge Young, Kris Houk, Brody Kindle, Blake Pomajzl, Tanner Harris and Younger Layton earned points for the Tigers of Sedalia.

Laster’s pin in 2 minutes 54 seconds over Tanner Karnes at 285 pounds gave Smith-Cotton a 6-point match edge. Pomajzl and Kindle also won by fall over Warrensburg opponents at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively. Warrensburg earned 12 points by forfeit to Smith-Cotton’s six.

Smith-Cotton defeated Nevada 57-22 and O’Hara 55-15.

Harris, Pomajzl and Kindle went undefeated – winning by forfeit against O’Hara – in three matches Tuesday. Harris won by major decision over Warrensburg’s Joel Chaky and pinned Jeremiah Murphy, of Nevada, in 40 seconds.

The Tigers compete at the Bill Skillman Duals in Kearney, Missouri, 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Smith-Cotton wrestling team poses for a photo after claiming the West Central Conference championship Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Clinton High School in Clinton. The Tigers defeated Nevada, O’Hara and Warrensburg en route to its second consecutive WCC title. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_wcc-smithcotton.jpg The Smith-Cotton wrestling team poses for a photo after claiming the West Central Conference championship Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Clinton High School in Clinton. The Tigers defeated Nevada, O’Hara and Warrensburg en route to its second consecutive WCC title. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200