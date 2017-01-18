Prep Roundup, Jan. 19

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

State Fair Community College 67, Moberly Area Community College 65

Alexis Cowan, Region 16 Division I Player of the Week, powered the State Fair Lady Roadrunners with a 26-point performance Wednesday at Moberly Area Community College in a 67-65 SFCC victory.

The Lady Roadrunners trailed 34-29 at halftime were down by as much as 10 points before an efficient offensive performance put State Fair ahead in the second half. SFCC shot 11-for-22 from the field in the second half.

Takayla Gunter scored eight points for the Lady Roadrunners. Kendra Boone and Ren’Cia scored seven points each.

Carthenia Brown led three Moberly players in double-digit scoring with 14 points on three 3-pointers.

State Fair (11-6) faces Jefferson College on the road 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Central Missouri 66, Lincoln 41

The Jennies held its opponent to less than 50 points for a third-straight game Wednesday in a 66-41 victory at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.

Ashley Duffy led Central Missouri with 15 points and eight rebounds.

UCM (14-2, 7-1 MIAA) battle Lindenwood in St. Charles 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Moberly Area Community College 89, State Fair Community College 40

The Roadrunners shot 25 percent from the field in an 89-40 loss to Moberly Area Community College in Moberly on Wednesday.

Isaac Bassey led SFCC with 11 points.

Brandon Better led 13 Greyhounds with points, scoring 18 on 7 of 11 shooting.

SFCC (11-9) face Missouri State University – West Plains on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Central Missouri 66, Lincoln 64

The Mules edged Lincoln at Jefferson City with two seconds remaining to play on a pair of Spencer Reaves free throws.

Reaves finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while Jakob Lowrance led Central Missouri in scoring with 14 points.

UCM led by as many as 14 points before a late Lincoln run.

Central Missouri (11-5, 5-3 MIAA) face Lindenwood in St. Charles 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

