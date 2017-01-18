Williams’ 23 points leads Smith-Cotton over Hogan Prep, 64-53, to open McDonald’s Classic

Smith-Cotton overcame an 11-point deficit with an effective press defense and a 23-point performance from Kiara Williams to open the S-C/McDonald’s Classic with a 64-53 victory Wednesday, Jan. 18, over Hogan Prep.

Williams hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored nine points apiece in the third and fourth quarters.

Smith-Cotton outscored Hogan Prep 22-10 in the third quarter after placing defensive emphasis on Rams point guard Marshonda Harrison, who led Hogan Prep with 19 points.

“Obviously, (she) handled the ball well, so we made a few adjustments on her, specifically,” said S-C head coach Jonathan Tester.

Sophie Martin scored 15 points and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Jessica Coble finished with 12 points.

While the Lady Tigers’ press – led by sophomore Nia Hawkins – produced multiple turnovers, Smith-Cotton converted most extra possessions into free-throw attempts. Six Lady Tigers combined to shoot 17 of 29 from the charity stripe.

Tester said S-C “stayed the course” down six points at halftime, and that a focused effort on defense tipped the scales.

He praised Hawkins for leading the defensive charge.

“Nia has been outstanding all year for us,” Tester said. “She’s our best on-ball defender. She can play no-help. She can be out in front in a press, she can come up the sideline to trap. She’s really a multi-faceted, ‘What do you need me to do, coach?’–type defensive player. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

The Lady Tigers (5-9) began closing the gap five minutes before halftime. Hogan Prep called timeout ahead 24-13 after winning a battle for an offensive rebound. S-C went on a 10-5 run to close the second quarter, capped by a pair of Coble free throws.

A 10-3 run in favor of Smith-Cotton put the Lady Tigers up 43-35 in the third quarter after a Martin putback and Williams steal and score.

In other tournament play, Center defeated Rolla 65-60.

The S-C/McDonald’s Classic continues 5:30 p.m. Thursday when Center hosts Parkview, followed by Nixa versus Hogan Prep at 7:15 p.m.

S-C hosts Nixa 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Kiara Williams is fouled on a layup attempt Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Smith-Cotton High School during the S-C/McDonald’s Classic. Williams led the Lady Tigers with 23 points in a 64-53 victory against Hogan Prep. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_5517.jpg Kiara Williams is fouled on a layup attempt Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Smith-Cotton High School during the S-C/McDonald’s Classic. Williams led the Lady Tigers with 23 points in a 64-53 victory against Hogan Prep. Alex Agueros | Democrat Nia Hawkins is fouled rising up for a shot attempt Wednesday in the first half of a 64-53 victory over Hogan Prep in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_5429.jpg Nia Hawkins is fouled rising up for a shot attempt Wednesday in the first half of a 64-53 victory over Hogan Prep in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Sophie Martin drives around a Hogan Prep defender on the baseline during a 64-53 Smith-Cotton win to open the S-C/McDonald’s Classic on Wednesday in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_5450.jpg Sophie Martin drives around a Hogan Prep defender on the baseline during a 64-53 Smith-Cotton win to open the S-C/McDonald’s Classic on Wednesday in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat