Williams’ 23 points leads Smith-Cotton over Hogan Prep, 64-53, to open McDonald’s Classic

Smith-Cotton overcame an 11-point deficit with an effective press defense and a 23-point performance from Kiara Williams to open the S-C/McDonald’s Classic with a 64-53 victory Wednesday, Jan. 18, over Hogan Prep.
Williams hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored nine points apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
Smith-Cotton outscored Hogan Prep 22-10 in the third quarter after placing defensive emphasis on Rams point guard Marshonda Harrison, who led Hogan Prep with 19 points.
“Obviously, (she) handled the ball well, so we made a few adjustments on her, specifically,” said S-C head coach Jonathan Tester.
Sophie Martin scored 15 points and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Jessica Coble finished with 12 points.
While the Lady Tigers’ press – led by sophomore Nia Hawkins – produced multiple turnovers, Smith-Cotton converted most extra possessions into free-throw attempts. Six Lady Tigers combined to shoot 17 of 29 from the charity stripe.
Tester said S-C “stayed the course” down six points at halftime, and that a focused effort on defense tipped the scales.
He praised Hawkins for leading the defensive charge.
“Nia has been outstanding all year for us,” Tester said. “She’s our best on-ball defender. She can play no-help. She can be out in front in a press, she can come up the sideline to trap. She’s really a multi-faceted, ‘What do you need me to do, coach?’–type defensive player. I can’t say enough good things about her.”
The Lady Tigers (5-9) began closing the gap five minutes before halftime. Hogan Prep called timeout ahead 24-13 after winning a battle for an offensive rebound. S-C went on a 10-5 run to close the second quarter, capped by a pair of Coble free throws.
A 10-3 run in favor of Smith-Cotton put the Lady Tigers up 43-35 in the third quarter after a Martin putback and Williams steal and score.
In other tournament play, Center defeated Rolla 65-60.
The S-C/McDonald’s Classic continues 5:30 p.m. Thursday when Center hosts Parkview, followed by Nixa versus Hogan Prep at 7:15 p.m.
S-C hosts Nixa 7:15 p.m. Friday.