UCM hosts seven schools at indoor meet

Backpacks, water bottles and spirals of math homework cluttered the gym floor of the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, as six schools joined the Mules and Jennies for the UCM Invitational on Friday.

Both Central Missouri programs earned respective overall point leads after nine events. The Mules led Missouri S&T by more than 40 points after freshman Franklin Hunt captured the 60-meter dash in a time of :6.9 seconds.

The Jennies held a slight edge over Southwest Baptist and Emporia State after Alliah McClendon finished runner-up in the 60m run. McClendon won the 60m hurdles in a time of :8.8 seconds, a Division II provisional mark.

Field events, which began at 2 p.m., powered Central Missouri’s early lead.

Cole Phillips, a senior All-American pole vaulter, cleared 17 feet-3/4 inches to cruise past the field.

Senior Kaylee VanBlarcum and freshman Callie Ruffener placed second in pole vault with Alison Meeth and Iva Shepard of Emporia State. Amanda Wetzel, Missouri S&T sophomore, cleared 12-11/2 to win the event.

UCM’s throws program also collected points.

Senior Jacob Mahin won Friday’s shot put event with a provisional mark of 58-41/2. Freshman teammate Dalton Lewallen was third with a toss of 51-9.

Ben Hanson, senior, threw 61-11.5 to win the men’s weight throw event. Nathan Libby, John Berry and Jace Kaleikau also placed in the top five, totaling 14 points for the Mules.

Junior Amy Dorge was first in women’s shot put with a provisional mark of 44-11/2, and finished runner-up in weight throw, tossing a 53-7 3/4.

In the 1-mile run, freshman Jodi Pedersen was runner-up with a time of 5:43.49. Kaylee Snell, a Washburn freshman, won the event in 5:40.76.

The final event at the UCM Invitational, the distance medley relay, was scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. in Warrensburg.

Central Missouri travels to Pittsburg, Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 28 for a noon meet at the Pittsburg State Invitational.

Jacob Mahin prepares a throw in the shot put event Friday, Jan. 20, at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg for the UCM Invitational, the first indoor track meet hosted by Central Missouri in 2017. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UCM-Invite_5.jpg Jacob Mahin prepares a throw in the shot put event Friday, Jan. 20, at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg for the UCM Invitational, the first indoor track meet hosted by Central Missouri in 2017. Alex Agueros | Democrat Rebecca Freund elevates during a pole vault attempt Friday at the UCM Invitational at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UCM-Invite_6.jpg Rebecca Freund elevates during a pole vault attempt Friday at the UCM Invitational at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. Alex Agueros | Democrat Ben Hanson follows through with a release during a weight throw attempt Friday, Jan. 20 at the UCM Invitational in Warrensburg. Hanson won the event with a throw of 61 feee 11-1/2 inches. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UCM-Invite_7.jpg Ben Hanson follows through with a release during a weight throw attempt Friday, Jan. 20 at the UCM Invitational in Warrensburg. Hanson won the event with a throw of 61 feee 11-1/2 inches. Alex Agueros | Democrat Kaylee VanBlarcum clears a pole vault mark Friday, Jan. 20 at the UCM Invitational in Warrensburg. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_UCM-Invite_8.jpg Kaylee VanBlarcum clears a pole vault mark Friday, Jan. 20 at the UCM Invitational in Warrensburg. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

