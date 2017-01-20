Nixa tops Lady Tigers, 59-45

Balanced scoring and outstanding free-throw shooting carried the Nixa Eagles to a 59-45 win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night in a semifinal matchup in the S-C/McDonald’s Classic.

The Eagles had four players scoring in double digits on the night and staved off every challenge the Lady Tigers presented. Nixa held a 32-24 lead at halftime, and S-C came out and scored the first basket of the second half to cut the lead to six points. The Eagles then went on a 13-0 run, led by freshman guard Emily Edwards and sophomore forward Taylor Arnold, before S-C’s Nia Hawkins made one of two free throws to make the score 45-27 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers kept fighting, and a jumper by Sophia Martin and three-point play by Haley Wiskur cut Nixa’s lead to single digits at 45-37 with 6:40 left in the game. Nixa continued to draw fouls and cash in at the free throw line to put the game away. The Eagles made 22-of-25 free throws on the night, including 15-of-16 in the second half.

S-C Head Coach Jonathan Tester was proud of how his team kept battling to the end.

“Nixa is a very good basketball team, very well coached,” he said. “Our goal was to come in here and compete for four quarters and try to keep it close in the fourth. We had opportunities at times, we were able to run our half-court offense and our press looked pretty good at times. There definitely were some positives for us.”

Edwards led Nixa with 13 points; Arnold and Hailey Wiggins each added 12 and Kelsey Biro had 10. Darby Christian led the Lady Tigers with 12 points, while Jessica Coble had 11.

S-C will play Parkview at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the third place game, and Nixa faces Center at 2:30 p.m. for the tourney title.

Smith-Cotton point guard Jessica Coble rises up for a shot in the lane Friday night in the second quarter of the Lady Tigers’ matchup with Nixa in the McDonald’s Shootout in the S-C gym. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0293-1.jpg Smith-Cotton point guard Jessica Coble rises up for a shot in the lane Friday night in the second quarter of the Lady Tigers’ matchup with Nixa in the McDonald’s Shootout in the S-C gym. Photo courtesy of Sedalia School District 200