Prep Roundup, Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 65, Smithton 53

Drew Apsher led Smithton with 20 points in a 65-53 loss to Sacred Heart at home Friday.

Nate Walsh added 11 points and Eric Culp finished with nine.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Cole Camp 56, Warsaw 30

Brady Smith scored 18 and Kendrick Logan had 12 points in a 56-30 Cole Camp victory over Warsaw at home Thursday.

Matt Luebbert led Warsaw with 10 points.

The Bluebirds (10-5) played at Northwest on Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Glasgow 68, Pilot Grove 38

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]