Prep Roundup, Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOL
BOY’S BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 65, Smithton 53
Drew Apsher led Smithton with 20 points in a 65-53 loss to Sacred Heart at home Friday.
Nate Walsh added 11 points and Eric Culp finished with nine.
LATE THURSDAY RESULTS
Cole Camp 56, Warsaw 30
Brady Smith scored 18 and Kendrick Logan had 12 points in a 56-30 Cole Camp victory over Warsaw at home Thursday.
Matt Luebbert led Warsaw with 10 points.
The Bluebirds (10-5) played at Northwest on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
LATE THURSDAY RESULTS
Glasgow 68, Pilot Grove 38
