Sacred Heart loses lead late, fall 47-45 to Salisbury at Mizzou

A late Sacred Heart turnover spoiled a close result at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Sunday.

An Evan Fessler layup silenced the Gremlins before Trent Lyles’ last-second three bounced off the front iron in a 47-45 loss to its Class 2 opponent, Salisbury in the MFA Oil/Breaktime Shootout.

Sacred Heart (11-3) claimed its first lead, 16-14, and forced a Panther timeout four minutes into the second quarter on a Micah Tanguay putback. Garrett Francis cashed in a Travis Holt turnover for a dunk after the break.

Tanguay led Sacred Heart with 22 points and eight rebounds. The game’s MVP, senior Panther guard Fessler, finished with 22 points and six rebounds.

Holding Salisbury to six points in the second quarter, the Gremlins’ frontcourt built a lead as large as nine before Colby Young fouled out with 90 seconds to play. Young finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Panthers went on a 12-5 run after Young’s exit, and called timeout down two with less than a minute to play.

Tanner Millar cleaned up a rebound and scored before Fessler’s dagger coast-to-coast attack put Salisbury ahead 47-45 with five seconds to play.

Gremlins head coach Steve Goodwin was critical of the team’s judgment down the stretch.

“Decision-making in a big basketball game,” Goodwin said. “You dominate the whole time and lose. I don’t think there’s anything you can look to but that. We found a way to lose.”

Sacred Heart played without starting senior guard Alden Harding, who injured his hand Friday, Jan. 20 on the road. Players substituted the introduction handshake with the signing of Harding’s cast before tip-off.

Salisbury (13-3) opened the game with an 11-4 run and led 14-9 after the first quarter. Lyles tied the game at 14 with his only points of the game, a 3-pointer two minutes into the period.

The Gremlins are the top seed of the Slater Wildcat Classic, and open tournament play 6 p.m. Tuesday in Slater.

Trent Lyles drives past two Salisbury defenders Sunday, Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia during a 47-45 loss to Salisbury. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_5962-2.jpg Trent Lyles drives past two Salisbury defenders Sunday, Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia during a 47-45 loss to Salisbury. Alex Agueros | Democrat Micah Tanguay finishes a hook shot over Salisbury defenders Sunday, Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia in a 47-45 Gremlins loss. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6025-2.jpg Micah Tanguay finishes a hook shot over Salisbury defenders Sunday, Jan. 22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia in a 47-45 Gremlins loss. Alex Agueros | Democrat Colby Young attempts a jump shot over Panther defenders Sunday during a 47-45 loss to Salisbury at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6072-2.jpg Colby Young attempts a jump shot over Panther defenders Sunday during a 47-45 loss to Salisbury at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros

