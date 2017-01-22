Prep Roundup, Jan. 23

Smith-Cotton wrestled some tough competition in Kearney Saturday at the Bill Skillman Memorial Team Dual Tournament. SC finished the day with a 2-3 record. The home team won the tournament with a 5-0 record and Liberty North earned the second spot with a 4-1 record.

Gauge Young led the way for the Tigers with a 5-0 record. Young had three falls against Kearney, Harrisonville, and Liberty North. Young also wrestled to an 11-4 Major Decision against Rockwood Summit. His last victory was a forfeit against Clinton.

“Gauge had a great Saturday of wrestling. He came out focused and stayed focused on his goals for each match,” Coach Charlie McFail said.

Two other wrestlers finished with 4-1 records. Blake Pomajzl and Connor Siron showed some great leadership and great wrestling for the Tigers.

Siron earned four falls against Kearney, Clinton, Rockwood Summit, and Harrisonville. His lone loss came by a Tech. Fall at the hands of the Liberty North 120lb wrestler.

Pomajzl earned falls against Clinton and Liberty North. He also wrestled his way to a Tech. Fall against Harrisonville. Blake then had two very tough matches that went the full 6 minutes. He won by decision against Kearney. His lone loss was an overtime thriller against Rockwood Summit.

“It was a tough day. The guys wrestled tough and battled all day long. The results did not always end up in their favor, but they never quit working. They continually got themselves ready for their next match, no matter how things were going for them. I am proud of their resiliency and their continued effort,” McFail said.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln 45, Glasgow 44

Boone Kroenke drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to deliver Glasgow its first loss of the season, 45-44, at the MFA Oil/Breaktime Shootout at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Kroenke finished with 25 points. Lincoln (15-1) faces Warsaw 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road.

LATE FRIDAY RESULTS

Versailles 79, California 70 (OT)

Coby Williams made seven free throws in overtime and scored 27 points total to help Versailles edge California on the road, 79-70, Friday.

Shane Randall finished with 20 points for the Tigers.

Wyatt Bestgen led California with 23 points.

Versailles (7-7) play Knob Noster 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Parkview 60, Smith-Cotton 36

The Lady Tigers (5-11) loss 60-36 to Parkview in the third-place game of the S-C/McDonald’s Classic in Sedalia on Saturday.

Darby Christian led S-C with 11 points. Jorey Luebbert added eight.

Smith-Cotton hosts Warrensburg 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

LATE FRIDAY RESULTS

Cole Camp 40, Northwest 34

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with 16 points and Camryn Schear scored nine in a 40-34 victory over Northwest at home Friday.

Megan Simpson scored a team-high 12 points for the Lady Mustangs.

Cole Camp hosts Green Ridge 6 p.m. Monday.

Sacred Heart 34, Smithton 30

Grace Goodwin led Sacred Heart with 12 points in a 34-30 victory against Smithton on Friday.

Sacred Heart (10-5, 7-1 Kaysinger) plays Marshall 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in Slater at the Slater Tournament.