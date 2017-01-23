During mutual search for consistency, Windsor tops Otterville, 48-40

A close contest between Windsor and Otterville girl’s basketball, the respective eight and nine-seeds in February’s Kaysinger Conference Tournament, featured two youthful programs whose search for consistency is as direct as the search for victory.

Windsor head coach Brad Forrest said the Lady Greyhounds were hot and cold in a 48-40 road win Monday, Jan. 24 at Otterville.

“It’s been our problem most years: consistency,” Forrest said. “We’ll go on a hot streak, we’ll make everything inside, and then we’ll just go as cold as we were hot. It’s what we’ve been working on, is being consistent.”

Dalanney Stone led Otterville with a game-high 22 points. Shelbie Renno led Windsor with 14 points and freshman Emma Brummitt scored eight off the bench. The Windsor starters combined to score 36 points.

In an effort to combat a 21-14 deficit, the Lady Greyhounds shifted to a man-to-man defense in the second quarter. Otterville scored fewer points per quarter as the game continued.

Lady Eagles head coach Mike Scott said they failed to adjust with the Windsor defense.

“All credit to Windsor,” Scott said. “They changed defenses about the middle of the second quarter and, from then on, we did a poor job. But that’s a credit to them.”

Windsor claimed both seniors featured in the Monday night Otterville matchup, and both teams value consistent play from its underclassmen.

Forrest and Scott agree that experience is the main ingredient to produce reliable, day-to-day effort.

“We have a lot of girls that really didn’t get a lot of playing time until last year,” Forrest said. “We’re still trying to learn, we’re still trying to figure out the game. At times we look really good doing it, and at times we still make those growing-pain mistakes. When we get it all to click together, we can be pretty good. But we have to put it together for four quarters, because we’ll play a couple quarters and take a quarter off, it seems like.

“We haven’t practiced well or played well on a Monday all year.”

Windsor made six of 12 from the line and surrendered 15 turnovers. Otterville shot 9 of 15 from the free-throw line and committed 17 turnovers.

The Lady Eagles (6-13) had a shot attempt at the end of each quarter. Nichols made one of two free throws at the end of the first, while Stone had two looks at the end of the second and third quarter.

Scoring just six points in the fourth, Otterville yielded a 10-point swing and fired five unsuccessful shots before the final buzzer.

Windsor (9-9) hits the road Thursday for a 6 p.m. tilt at Green Ridge. Otterville faces Lincoln in an away game 5 p.m. Friday.

Devyn Williams strides to the hoop for a layup attempt Monday, Jan. 23 at Otterville during a 48-40 Windsor Lady Greyhounds victory. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6228.jpg Devyn Williams strides to the hoop for a layup attempt Monday, Jan. 23 at Otterville during a 48-40 Windsor Lady Greyhounds victory. Alex Agueros | Democrat Abby Nichols finishes a drive in the first half of an Otterville 48-40 home loss to Windsor. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6120.jpg Abby Nichols finishes a drive in the first half of an Otterville 48-40 home loss to Windsor. Alex Agueros | Democrat Ava Norman, left, pivots amid defensive pressure from Windsor guard Taylor Swisher. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6250.jpg Ava Norman, left, pivots amid defensive pressure from Windsor guard Taylor Swisher. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

