Stover, Green Ridge tip-off week of junior high action at Gremlin Invite

Stover and Green Ridge boys and girls basketball sparked a week of junior high tournaments featuring Kaysinger Conference programs Tuesday at the Gremlin Invite at Sacred Heart in Sedalia.

Sacred Heart and Northwest are scheduled to join Stover and Green Ridge for 10 more games continuing Thursday through Saturday.

The Lincoln junior high tournament begins 4:15 p.m. Thursday with a game between the Windsor and Smithton girls. Lincoln and Cole Camp complete the 4-team field, and also begin Thursday at 6:15 p.m. with a game between the girl’s junior high teams.

Stover 36, Green Ridge 19

Jason Winters scored 14 points while Johnathan Edgar and Hunter Wolfe scored seven each in a 36-19 Stover junior high boy’s victory over Green Ridge.

The Bulldogs opened the game with a 7-0 run and, after a Landon Duglas buzzer-beater, led 21-4 entering halftime.

Aiden Perkins led the Tigers with nine points Wyatt Irwin had seven and Dale Heuman made three free throws to account for all of the Green Ridge offense Tuesday.

Blake Johannes pushed the Stover lead to 30-9 with two minutes to play in the third with a left-handed scoop layup.

The Tigers outscored Stover 8-4 in the fourth quarter.

Green Ridge 32, Stover 25

The Lady Tigers junior high girl’s basketball team, armed with shooters, led the entirety of a 32-25 victory against Stover.

Kailyn Hoos was the most notorious Green Ridge threat Tuesday, scoring 15 points on three 3-pointers. She hit her third trey as the .

Steals from Lady Bulldog guards Julia Marriott and Madison Mosher helped close a 7-point gap in the second half.

Amyjah Belt, who led Stover with 14 points, made it 29-23 with 2:15 to play with a baseline jumper.

Key rebounds from Emily Lesmeister preceded Hoos’ game-sealing three. Lesmeister finished with six points.

GREMLIN INVITE

Thursday

6 p.m.

Northwest at Sacred Heart (boys)

7 p.m.

Northwest at Sacred Heart (girls)

Friday

5 p.m.

Stover at Sacred Heart (boys)

6 p.m.

Stover at Sacred Heart (girls)

7 p.m.

Northwest at Green Ridge (boys)

8 p.m.

Northwest at Green Ridge (girls)

Saturday

10 a.m.

Northwest at Stover (boys)

11 a.m.

Northwest at Stover (girls)

Noon

Green Ridge at Sacred Heart (boys)

1 p.m.

Green Ridge at Sacred Heart (girls)

LINCOLN JH TOURNAMENT

Thursday

4:15 p.m.

Smithton at Windsor (girls)

5:30 p.m.

Smithton at Windsor (boys)

6:45 p.m.

Cole Camp at Lincoln (girls)

8 p.m.

Cole Camp at Lincoln (boys)

Saturday

9 a.m.

3rd Place Game (girls)

10:15 p.m.

3rd Place Game (boys)

11:30 a.m.

1st Place Game (girls)

12:45 p.m.

1st Place Game (boys)

Adam Corpening looks up on the block during a 36-19 Stover junior high boy's basketball victory Tuesday over Green Ridge in the Gremlin Invite at Sacred Heart in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Delaney Perkins drives with three Stover defenders in persuit Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Gremlin Invite at Sacred Heart in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Wyatt Irwin elevates for a layup attempt Tuesday at Sacred Heart. Alex Agueros | Democrat Taylor Smith shoots through contact Tuesday in the first half. Alex Agueros | Democrat