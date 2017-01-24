Prep Roundup, Jan. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Smithton 85, Tipton 66

Drew Apsher claimed the Smithton boy’s basketball scoring record with a 35-point performance Tuesday in an 85-66 home win over Tipton.

The record previously belonged to Apsher’s brother, Dane, who scored 1,795 points.

Will Tripp scored 13, Eric Culp had 12 and Nate Walsh finished with 10 points for the Tigers.

Smithton’s junior varsity defeated Tipton, 45-42.

The Tigers (12-3) face Cole Camp 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.

Lincoln 70, Warsaw 53

Riding the adrenaline from its trip to Mizzou Arena, Lincoln boy’s basketball defeated Warsaw 70-53 on the road Tuesday.

Mason Sanders led the Cardinals with 20 points, Trevor Kroenke finished with 14 and Boone Kroenke added 12.

The Cardinals (16-1) have won nine consecutive games since a home loss to Sacred Heart on December 16.

Lincoln delivered Glasgow its first loss of the season, 45-44, Sunday at the MFA Oil/Breaktime Shootout at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on a last-second Boone Kroenke 3-pointer.

“(Glasgow) are an excellent defensive team with good size and they were able to slow us down to a pace that they excel in,” said Lincoln head coach Tyler Burke. “It was really good for our kids to play such a good team, and such a great opportunity to play at Mizzou Arena. It just made it even more special for it to end the way it did with a win.”

Lincoln hosts Otterville 5 p.m. Friday.

Sacred Heart 65, Pilot Grove 53

The Gremlins advanced in the Slater Wildcat Classic with a 65-53 victory Tuesday over Pilot Grove.

Micah Tanguay led Sacred Heart with 15 points. Trent Lyles scored 13 points and Tucker Nicholson had 11.

Sacred Heart (12-3) plays the winner between Jamestown and Santa Fe 9 p.m. Thursday in Slater.

Crest Ridge 66, La Monte 38

Crest Ridge boy’s basketball stormed back from a 2-point deficit in the first quarter to beat La Monte 66-38 at the Battle on the Hardwood tournament in Leeton on Tuesday.

Zach Weber led the Vikings with 11 points. Antonio Villagomez and Cole Scott scored six points apiece.

Austin Summitt led Crest Ridge with 20 points.

La Monte continues the Battle on the Hardwood 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Chilhowee.

Otterville 60, Windsor 54

Jake Neal led Otterville with 27 points in a 60-54 victory Tuesday at Windsor.

Spencer Saltsgaver had 14 points and Franklin Oswald scored 13 points.

The Eagles (8-11) travel to Lincoln 5 p.m. Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Marshall 63, Sacred Heart 28

McKenna Beeler led Sacred Heart with 15 points Tuesday in a 63-28 loss to Marshall at the Slater Wildcat Classic in Slater.

The Lady Gremlins (10-6) play Sweet Springs 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Slater.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Missouri State University – West Plains 94, State Fair Roadrunners 81 (OT)

The Grizzlies outscored State Fair 18-5 in overtime Tuesday to claim a 94-81 victory over SFCC in West Plains.

Russell Baker led the Roadrunners with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Onteral Woodson Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Vonny Irvin finished with 16 points and Colton Kolowski added 11.

State Fair (11-10) host Mineral Area College 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Drew Apsher finishes a layup Tuesday Jan. 17, during a game with La Monte. Apsher broke the Smithton High School career scoring record with a 35-point game Tuesday at home in a win over Tipton. The Lincoln Cardinals high school boy's basketball team celebrate Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia after a 45-44 victory over Glasgow. Lincoln (16-1) pushed its win streak to nine games Tuesday with a 70-53 win at Warsaw.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]