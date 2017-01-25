McFail moves up to lead Tigers football program

Charlie McFail, who has served as defensive coordinator for Smith-Cotton’s football program since 2009, is moving up to become the Tigers head coach. McFail’s promotion was approved Monday night by the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education.

He succeeds Ryan Boyer, who resigned to become athletic director and head football coach at Warsaw.

McFail, a Smith-Cotton alumnus, was a linebacker and kicker for the Tigers during his high school days. He played defensive line at Missouri Valley College in Marshall for four years, earning many honors including National Defensive Player of the Week and honorable mention All-American. He also played for the Sedalia Minutemen and Mid Missouri Outlaws arena football teams.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in Education from Missouri Valley College and a master’s degree in Education Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles. McFail served as a teacher and assistant football coach at Smith-Cotton and at high schools in Plattsburg, Mo., and Clinton, Iowa, before returning to West Central Missouri in 1999 to be an instructor and assistant football coach at Missouri Valley.

In 2008, McFail joined Coach Mark Johnson’s staff at S-C; he became defensive coordinator in 2009, a position he held until his promotion to head coach on Monday. McFail also has been a wrestling coach for S-C for the past six years, including the program’s head coach the past two years. In taking over the S-C football program, McFail will step down from the wrestling program at the conclusion of the current season.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Tigers Football program,” McFail said. “There are great kids, parents and coaches in this program and I look forward to working with all to keep the Tigers football program as a shining light of the Sedalia community.”

Smith-Cotton Athletic Director Rob Davis said: “Coach McFail has been a major part of our football success since his arrival to Smith-Cotton. He has a tremendous work ethic, knows how to motivate athletes, and is extremely loyal to our school and athletic program. We had several quality applicants for this position but the committee felt that none of them matched Coach McFail’s passion for our kids and for Smith-Cotton football.”

McFail added: “I would like to thank Coach Mark Johnson for bringing me to S-C back in 2008; Coach Ryan Boyer for letting me be part of his staff the last three years; and S-C Principal Wade Norton and Athletic Director Rob Davis for giving me this opportunity.”

Defensive Coordinator Charlie McFail gives instructions to Smith-Cotton defensive end Korbin Scott during S-C’s 26-6 win over Warrensburg on Sept. 2 at Tiger Stadium. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Sedalia 200 board approved hiring McFail as head coach of the S-C football program. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_McFailSCFB.jpg Defensive Coordinator Charlie McFail gives instructions to Smith-Cotton defensive end Korbin Scott during S-C’s 26-6 win over Warrensburg on Sept. 2 at Tiger Stadium. On Monday, Jan. 23, the Sedalia 200 board approved hiring McFail as head coach of the S-C football program. COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200 Smith-Cotton Defensive Coordinator Charlie McFail addresses the Tigers after the team’s 43-36 loss Sept. 30 at Clinton. McFail will take over as head coach for the Tigers football program. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_McFailSCFB2.jpg Smith-Cotton Defensive Coordinator Charlie McFail addresses the Tigers after the team’s 43-36 loss Sept. 30 at Clinton. McFail will take over as head coach for the Tigers football program. COURTESY OF SEDALIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 200