Central Missouri sweeps Emporia State at home

Central Missouri women’s basketball won its sixth straight Wednesday over No. 7 ranked Emporia State, while the Mules, hosting the Hornets, broke a three-way tie for second place in conference with a 66-58 victory Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

Central Missouri 61, Emporia State 56 (OT)

With a 61-56 overtime victory Wednesday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Jennies head coach Dave Slifer has beat Emporia State at home three years straight.

He said his most recent was the most peculiar.

“It was a strange, emotion-less game that we didn’t play very well in, but, we found a way to get the W,” Slifer said. “I’ve had some great battles over the years with Emporia State, and I’m going to say this was the weirdest win we’ve had against them.”

The No. 7 ranked Lady Hornets, fueled by Kelly Moten’s game-high 24 points and five blocks, led 24-20 at halftime and 45-35 to begin the fourth quarter.

Paige Redmond and Sydney Crockett led the Jennies with 16 points each.

Crockett scored all her points in the second half and overtime, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and a trio of free throws, totaling the UCM offense in the extra period.

Redmond tied the game at 52 with less than a minute to play in regulation with a spin move and right-hand finish.

Kathryn Flott finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Moten also recorded a double-double with 10 boards. She was held scoreless after the third quarter.

The Jennies (16-2, 9-1 MIAA) are tied with Pittsburg State for first place in conference, and entered the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll this week at No. 19.

Slifer said he is pleasantly surprised with the team’s chemistry this season.

“I knew I liked the team, but I thought it would take a little longer to get to the level we’re playing right now,” Slifer said. “We just trust each other and it’s fun.”

UCM hosts Washburn 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

Central Missouri 66, Emporia State 58

After trailing by one at halftime, the Mules shot 66 percent from the field and made 13 of 22 free throws in the second half to defeat Emporia State, 66-58, Wednesday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

DJ Richardson led Central Missouri with 14 points, Spencer Reaves scored 13 and Kyle Wolf was 3-for-3 from three with 12 points.

The Mules (13-5, 7-3 MIAA) shot 6 of 10 from three and scored 19 points off turnovers. The Hornets collected 26 personal fouls to Central Missouri’s 15.

Central Missouri hosts Washburn 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

Paige Redmond sends a floater to the basket Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg during a 61-56 overtime win over Emporia State. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6535.jpg Paige Redmond sends a floater to the basket Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg during a 61-56 overtime win over Emporia State. Alex Agueros | Democrat Kayonna Lee unloads a 3-point attempt Wednesday in the second half of a 61-56 overtime victory over Emporia State. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6522.jpg Kayonna Lee unloads a 3-point attempt Wednesday in the second half of a 61-56 overtime victory over Emporia State. Alex Agueros | Democrat Kelly Moten, left, guards Central Missouri’s Paige Redmond during a Jennies win at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. Moten led No. 7 Emporia State with 24 points. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6510.jpg Kelly Moten, left, guards Central Missouri’s Paige Redmond during a Jennies win at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg. Moten led No. 7 Emporia State with 24 points. Alex Agueros | Democrat