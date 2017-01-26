Lady Tigers take ‘last leap’ at Smith-Cotton swim senior night

The Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial swimming pool is cozy, humid and loud during a Smith-Cotton swim meet, with echoes nearing violent levels during a close relay finish.

And while Autumn Proffitt, one of six S-C seniors who took their “final leap” off the blocks at Smith-Cotton Senior Night on Thursday in Sedalia, will continue swimming on her own time – it’s the cheers she’ll miss the most.

“My college doesn’t offer competitive swimming,” Proffitt said, who is attending the University of Central Missouri in fall. “The team is like a big old family and I like it so much, that it’s hard for me to even think about leaving this. It makes me emotional. I don’t like thinking about it.”

The class of 2017, Proffitt, Mariah Turner, Maddie Knight, Chelsea McMullin, Taylor King and Rachael Meyer leapt off the blocks at the same time during an intermission for senior ceremonies.

Meyer said team camaraderie and discipline gained during tough practices were her main appeals to swimming.

“Once you get to the end of that pool and there’s someone cheering for you, it’s all worth it,” Meyer said. “It takes so much (mental) and physical strength, and a lot of people can’t push through that. I’m honestly going to miss working myself until I’m crying or throwing up, because I know in the end, it’s making me the best I can be.

“I’m going to miss seeing my team every day.”

Meyer placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1 minute and 29.22 seconds and third in the 200-yard individual medley behind teammate Makenna Steger.

Steger won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:19.98 and finished the 200-yard IM in 3:01.26. She also swam in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

The relay team of Steger, Meyer, Valentyna Usyk and Abby Osorio won the 200-yard medley in a time of 2:20.27.

Smith-Cotton’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Turner, Steger, Meyer and Hunter Sparks placed second in 4:55.56 behind Rock Bridge.

Osorio, who was runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.25, also placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Usyk, Turner and Emily Burnett, finishing in 2:05.12.

Usyk was third behind Riley Jones of Rock Bridge and Jillian Kramschuster of Center High School in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.07. She also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:17.09.

Turner was third in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:53.59 and runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:32.79.

McMullin and Kayla Archambault placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1-meter diving event.

Smith-Cotton hosts the West Central Conference girl’s swimming and diving meet 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia.

Samantha Elvers swims in the 100-yard backstroke Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial swimming pool at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6948.jpg Samantha Elvers swims in the 100-yard backstroke Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial swimming pool at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Abby Osorio breathes between butterfly strokes Thursday at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6736.jpg Abby Osorio breathes between butterfly strokes Thursday at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Makenna Steger leaps off the blocks Thursday during Smith-Cotton’s senior night at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial swimming pool in Sedalia during the 400-yard freestyle relay. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_6962.jpg Makenna Steger leaps off the blocks Thursday during Smith-Cotton’s senior night at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial swimming pool in Sedalia during the 400-yard freestyle relay. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

