Prep Roundup, Jan. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Cole Camp 83, Smithton 54

Kendrick Logan scored 27 points and Brady Smith finished with 22 in an 83-54 victory over Smithton at Cole Camp to celebrate homecoming.

Austin Berendzen had 14 points for the Bluebirds, while Drew Apsher led Smithton with 15 points.

Cole Camp (13-5, 5-1 Kaysinger) plays at Stover on Tuesday.

Smith-Cotton 56, Eugene 41

The Tigers advanced to the championship game of the Eldon Tournament with a 56-41 victory over Eugene on Friday.

S-C limited Eugene to single digits in each quarter of the first half, building a 32-15 halftime lead.

“Our defensive intensity was much better tonight,” said S-C Head Coach Bill Barton.”We got stagnant and rushed shots on offense. We need to be more disciplined and patient on that side of the floor.”

Bryson Couch led the Tigers with 15 points and Zion Buckner added 14.

“I was very happy with our overall effort tonight,” Barton said.

Smith-Cotton is scheduled to play the winner between Lebanon and Christian (O’Fallon) 7 p.m. Saturday at Eldon High School in Eldon.

Lincoln 88, Otterville 42

Jake Neal scored 22 points Friday in an 88-42 Otterville loss at Lincoln.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Sacred Heart 61, Jamestown 53

Trent Lyles led Sacred Heart with 25 points to lead the Gremlins to the Slater Wildcat Classic finals with a 61-53 victory over Jamestown.

Micah Tanguay added 18 points.

Sacred Heart (13-3) play Fayette 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Slater High School in Slater for the tournament final.

Nevada 73, Versailles 42

Hunter Edgar had 17 points and Shane Randall added 13 in a 73-42 Versailles loss in the Clinton Tournament semifinals Thursday in Clinton.

Clay Gayman led Nevada with 28 points.

Head coach Jason Ollison said he was proud of the Tigers’ effort against a Class 4 opponent.

“The score does not indicate the effort that the boys gave tonight,” Ollison said. “I am very proud of how we competed tonight. We will regroup tomorrow in practice and be ready to bring home a trophy on Saturday.”

Versailles (8-8) plays for third 1 p.m. Saturday.

Smith-Cotton 67, Eldon 45

Smith-Cotton boys basketball team defeated Eldon, 67-45, Thursday night in the first round of the Eldon Invitational Tournament.

S-C held the Mustangs to 10 points in the first quarter. The Tigers’ Keoni Hale had a pair of dunks that started a big second-quarter run, leading to a 35-15 halftime lead for S-C.

Hale was leading scorer for the Tigers with 16 points and Zion Buckner added 14.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Marshall 61, Pilot Grove 24

Emily Schupp scored nine points for Pilot Grove in a 61-24 Lady Tigers loss to Marshall at the Slater Wildcat Classic.

Pilot Grove (10-7) plays for third place at Slater High School 1 p.m. Saturday against Glasgow.

Cole Camp 54, Smithton 24

A 26-point second quarter powered the Lady Bluebirds to a 54-24 victory at Smithton.

Bailey Heimsoth led Cole Camp with 21 points. Tori Harding finished with 11.

Audrey Williams scored nine points for Smithton.

Cole Camp (16-3, 6-2 Kaysinger) host Stover 6 p.m. Monday.

Sacred Heart 52, Sweet Springs 43

McKenna Beeler had 23 points and Grace Goodwin added 10 in a 52-43 Lady Gremlins victory over Sweet Springs in the Slater Wildcat Classic in Slater on Thursday.

Sacred Heart (11-6, 7-1 Kaysinger) played Fayette 7:30 p.m. Friday at Slater High School in the consolation game.

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

