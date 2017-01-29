State Fair women discard Mineral Area at home

Yielding to pressure is not the State Fair way.

The 2016-17 Lady Roadrunners, a particularly disciplined group after a 4-4 start to the season, endured extensive physical conditioning at practice and the loss of two players during a 4-game win streak extended Saturday, Jan. 28 in a 72-53 victory over Mineral Area College at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Ahjana Oakes, who matched Ren’Cia Rolling with 16 points to lead SFCC, said the team intended to send a message with a victory in the thick of their Region 16 schedule.

“We’re coming after that No. 1 seed,” Oakes said.

“We’re State Fair and we don’t give up,” She added.

Oakes had six rebounds, while Rolling finished 6-for-8 from the field and 2-for-2 from three.

Alexis Cowan, 3-time Region 16 Player of the Week this season, scored 12 points and Maya Brewer scored 10.

In the first half, turnovers prevented State Fair from ascending to an eventual 25-point lead. The Lady Roadrunners totaled 21 turnovers on the game, and led 33-30 at halftime.

Mineral Area freshman Khianra Perry hit a jumper and drew a foul with one second to play in the first quarter, and the Lady Cardinals led 20-15 after a missed free throw.

Perry led MAC with 12 points. Shelby Moon hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. The Lady Cardinals shot 5 of 24 from three.

State Fair (14-6, 4-1 Region 16) outscored Mineral Area 24-11 in the third quarter and doubled the Lady Cardinal’s rebounding output, 52-26.

Head coach Kevin Bucher said physical conditioning at practice paid off Saturday.

“The players can see when the other team gets tired,” Bucher said. “In that second half you could tell, their shots weren’t falling — airballs … That’s why we run so much in practice.”

To improve rebounding, specifically, the Lady Roadrunners practiced with medicine balls last week to improve arm strength and rebounding technique.

“All we did was pass the balls over the (basket),” Bucher said. “We were getting snached. We had the rebounds in our hands, but we would have it pulled out.”

Aaliyah Cowan is out for personal reasons and Takayla Gunter left the team last week, Bucher said. He said the Lady Roadrunners responded will to the adversity of losing a pair of teammates.

“You don’t know how you’re going to respond, but this team has been focused all week,” Bucher said. “Now it’s an opportunity to try to play for first place if we win down at Three Rivers.”

Three Rivers Community College delivered SFCC its most recent loss, 74-72, Jan. 13 in Sedalia. The Lady Roadrunners look to even the score 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff.

Mineral Area 79, State Fair Roadrunners 52

Mineral Area College men’s basketball asserted its regional dominance and remained undefeated in a 79-52 victory over State Fair Community College at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Onteral Woodson, Jr. led the Roadrunners with 17 points, shooting 5 of 10 from the floor. Colton Kolowski finished with 13 points.

State Fair (11-11, 0-4 Region 16) trailed by as many as 30 points and never led.

Head coach Kevin Thomas said Missouri State — West Plains postseason sanctions due to self-reported rules violations last year alleviated some regional pressure in 2017.

“At the end of the day, with only four teams getting in with West Plains on probation, everybody’s going to get a chance to go to our regional tournament,” Thomas said. “But we have to get better at making shots. We just have a lot of room for improvement right now. We’re not playing very well and we’ve been struggling.”

“Any loss is discouraging. That loss is discouraging because it’s a region loss. But we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to pick ourselves up and get ready to go. We have another game on Tuesday and Three Rivers on Saturday. We have a lot of basketball still to play.”

The Roadrunners have lost four straight since opening the Region 16 schedule against Three Rivers on January 13.

Thomas said the SFCC free-throw performance, 14-for-20, was a team highlight.

Mineral Area, improving to 23-0 on the season, was led by Lamar Morgan with 18 points and Devin Thomas, who had 12 points with seven rebounds.

State Fair faces Iowa Western Community College 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kanesville Gym in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Maya Brewer drives in the paint Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a 72-53 victory over Mineral Area College. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7117.jpg Maya Brewer drives in the paint Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia during a 72-53 victory over Mineral Area College. Alex Agueros | Democrat Onteral Woodson Jr. goes for a lay-in Saturday in the first half of a 79-52 loss to Mineral Area in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7227.jpg Onteral Woodson Jr. goes for a lay-in Saturday in the first half of a 79-52 loss to Mineral Area in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Ahjana Oakes finishes an attempt Saturday in Sedalia during a Region 16 victory against Mineral Area College. She had 16 points and six rebounds against the Lady Cardinals. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7009.jpg Ahjana Oakes finishes an attempt Saturday in Sedalia during a Region 16 victory against Mineral Area College. She had 16 points and six rebounds against the Lady Cardinals. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

