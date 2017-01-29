Prep Roundup, Jan. 30

Bryson Couch scored 20 points and Zion Buckner had 19 as the Smith-Cotton Tigers captured the 86th Annual Eldon Invitational basketball tourney title, defeating Christian of St. Louis, 63-50, on Saturday night in Eldon.

The Tigers were up by 10 at half, 30-20, then Christian went on 6-0 run to start the third quarter. S-C responded with a 7-0 run to build the lead back and kept the lead the rest of the game.

“Our kids were a little tired after playing three games in a row but they played hard throughout and I’m very proud of their effort,” said S-C Head Coach Bill Barton. “I am happy with how we are playing right now, especially as we begin this conference run.”

Before the game the team from Lebanon came to S-C’s locker room to wish the Tigers good luck and to apologize on behalf of their community for the incident that occurred after the teams’ game last week in Lebanon.

Sacred Heart conquers Slater Wildcat Classic

The Gremlins edged Fayette 52-50 Saturday at the Slater Wildcat Classic championship game in Slater.

Colby Young led Sacred Heart with 18 points and Trent Lyles finished with 13 points.

Micah Tanguay had 13 points as the Gremlins captured its third-straight Slater Wildcat Classic title.

Sacred Heart (14-3) hosts Tipton 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sedalia.

Versailles 74, Sherwood 55

Shane Randall led Versailles with 21 points in a 74-55 victory over Sherwood to place third in the Clinton Tournament on Saturday.

Wyatt Espinosa had 17 points for the Tigers, Hunter Edgar scored 12 and Coby Williams finished with 10.

Edgar and Randall were named to the All-Tournament team.

Versailles (9-8) hosts Dixon 6 p.m. Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 55, Fayette 29

The Lady Gremlins defeated Fayette 55-29 to conclude the Slater Wildcat Classic on Friday.

Grace Goodwin led Sacred Heart with 14 points, while Madison McClain and Elayna Ebers had nine each.

Sacred Heart (12-6, 7-1 Kaysinger) faces Tipton on the road 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Missouri 87, Washburn 71

Marquiez Lawrence tied his career-high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season as Central Missouri defeated Washburn 87-71 on Saturday at the Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg.

The Mules (14-5, 8-3 MIAA) battle Central Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton Field House in Edmund, Oklahoma.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Missouri came back from a 14-point deficit Saturday in a 64-63 win over Washburn.

The Jennies (17-2, 10-1 MIAA) remains in a tie for first place with conference opponent Central Oklahoma.

Sydney Crockett led UCM with 17 points as four Jens finished with double-digit scoring. Kayonna Lee recorded a double-double of 10 points and rebounds apiece.

No. 19 Central Missouri faces No. 10 Central Oklahoma 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Smith-Cotton fourth at Warrensburg Tournament

The Smith-Cotton Tigers wrestling team finished fourth in an 11-team field on Saturday in Warrensburg.

Leading the way for the Tigers was Micheal Laster earning the top spot in the heavyweight division. Other top finishers were Kris Houk (152) and Gauge Young (160) finishing 2nd in their brackets. Third place finishers were Blake Pomajzl (138) and Izaiah Snyder (195). Finishing fourth in their respective brackets were Younger Layton (106), Tanner Harris (132), and Brody Kindle (145).

Laster picked up 3 falls and 1 decision on his way to the Championship match. In the final match the Tiger heavyweight faced off with a district opponent from Lebanon.

Laster traded a couple takedowns for escapes to get a 4-2 lead before pinning his opponent at the end of the 2nd period.

“It was a good Tournament for Micheal,” said head coach Charlie McFail. “He faced some good competition and was able to use the things that he and Coach Kindle work on in practice to defeat those opponents.”

Bryson Couch weaves through Rock Bridge defenders during a Dec. 17 game at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Couch led S-C in scoring during a 63-50 victory over Christian of St. Louis in the Eldon Tournament championship. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SC-RockBridge_2.jpg Bryson Couch weaves through Rock Bridge defenders during a Dec. 17 game at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. Couch led S-C in scoring during a 63-50 victory over Christian of St. Louis in the Eldon Tournament championship. File photo