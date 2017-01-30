Smithton defeats Windsor at Lady Greyhound senior night

Smithton forced enough Windsor scoring droughts to pull away from the Lady Greyhounds, 45-32, Monday, Jan. 30 at Windsor High School in Windsor.

Trailing 15-11 after the first quarter, Windsor was scoreless for more than two minutes before a Riley Rollins 3-pointer made it 17-14, Smithton.

The Lady Tigers opened the second half with a 9-0 run, punctuated by a pair of Audrey Williams free throws, to push its lead to 30-18.

Williams led Smithton with 14 points on three 3-pointers. Jenna Snapp finished with 13 points.

Snapp and Madison Brown, sophomores, were the only Lady Tigers to score in each quarter. Head coach Bryan Werner commended Snapp’s 2-way impact after the game.

“She’s as athletic as any girl in the conference,” Werner said. “Her on defense, she’s got long arms and she’s active. She can be tough at the top of the zone. She’s also capable of getting down and rebounding … And on offense, she just opens everything up because, every coach knows she can drive.”

Riley Rollins scored 10 points on two 3-pointers to lead the Lady Greyhounds. Jodi Delong added eight.

Windsor (11-10) opens the Kaysinger Conference Tournament as the No. 7 seed, hosting La Monte 9 p.m. Friday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Smithton (8-10) faces Stover 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.

Audrey Williams releases a 3-point attempt Monday, Jan. 30 at Windsor High School in Windsor during a 45-32 victory over the Lady Greyhounds. She led Smithton with 14 points on three 3-pointers. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7422-2.jpg Audrey Williams releases a 3-point attempt Monday, Jan. 30 at Windsor High School in Windsor during a 45-32 victory over the Lady Greyhounds. She led Smithton with 14 points on three 3-pointers. Alex Agueros | Democrat Taylor Swisher drives past a Smithton defender Monday during a 45-32 Lady Greyhound loss at Windsor High School in Windsor. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7321-2.jpg Taylor Swisher drives past a Smithton defender Monday during a 45-32 Lady Greyhound loss at Windsor High School in Windsor. Alex Agueros | Democrat Windsor freshmen Ryan Eggers, Maria Rodriguez and Lilly Hurd sit below seniors Devyn Williams, left and Riley Rollins near the end of a 45-32 loss to Smithton at Windsor High School on senior night. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7603-2.jpg Windsor freshmen Ryan Eggers, Maria Rodriguez and Lilly Hurd sit below seniors Devyn Williams, left and Riley Rollins near the end of a 45-32 loss to Smithton at Windsor High School on senior night. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2