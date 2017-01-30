Prep Roundup, Jan. 31

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Tipton 51, Sacred Heart 32

Alyson Brant scored her 1,000th point with a double-double performance Monday in a 51-32 victory over Sacred Heart at home.

Brant finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Backes had 15 points and Brooklyn Pace scored 14 points with five assists.

Sacred Heart (12-7, 7-2 Kaysinger) was led by Elayna Ebers with eight points.

The Lady Gremlins host the winner between Lincoln and Green Ridge in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Tipton hosts the winner between Otterville and Northwest 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cole Camp 57, Stover 39

The Lady Bluebirds moved to 7-2 in conference play and 17-3 overall Monday with a 57-39 victory against Stover.

Camryn Schear led Cole Camp with 14 points and Bailey Heimsoth had 12.

Tori Harding added nine points.

Shelby Jackson finished with 12 points for Stover.

Cole Camp hosts the winner between Windsor and La Monte 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Kaysinger Conference Tournament at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Stover hosts Smithton 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Sedalia.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to [email protected]

