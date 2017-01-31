Smith-Cotton seals rivalry win over Warrensburg late

Despite controlling the lead from the begining, Tuesday’s boy’s basketball game between Tiger rivals Smith-Cotton and Warrensburg came down to tense free-throw attempts late in a 66-61 victory for the Tigers of Sedalia at Smith-Cotton High School.

Keoni Hale led four S-C Tigers in double figures with 17 points. Bryson Couch scored 13, Kendall Weymuth had 12 points and Zion Buckner finished with 11.

Cale Cunconan earned a technical foul after totaling a game-high 26 points. After scoring with 2.4 seconds to play to cut Smith-Cotton’s lead to 63-61, the ball failed to return to the baseline referee in ample time.

The final minute was a frenzy for both teams.

Breaking the Warrensburg full-court press, Buckner found Couch under the basket who then scored and drew a foul. The Tigers forced a turnover with 35 seconds remaining and scored, making it a 3-point game.

On the next possession, Warrensburg head coach Chris Nimmo, lacking timeouts, pieced together a huddle player-by-player by rotating rebounders on the block between two Derek Gehlken free-throw attempts.

Couch, one of six Smith-Cotton seniors on the 2016-17 team, said the competitive intensity is higher in games between Warrensburg and Sedalia.

“Full-packed stands, full-packed student sections, both teams competing — just wanting to win more than anything,” Couch said. “It’s probably like a state championship game. This is one of the most important games of the season.”

The home Tigers opened the game with a 9-0 run and led 28-22 at halftime. Couch’s three in the third quarter pushed the S-C lead to 11 points, and a breakaway Hale dunk steadied the lead at 51-41 before a late Warrensburg run.

Smith-Cotton (9-8) hosts Center High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

Keoni Hale finishes a drive in the first half of a 66-61 Smith-Cotton victory over Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7764.jpg Keoni Hale finishes a drive in the first half of a 66-61 Smith-Cotton victory over Warrensburg at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Kendall Weymuth shoots over a Warrensburg defender Monday, Jan. 31 at Smith-Cotton High School in a 66-61 victory against Warrensburg. Weymuth finished with 12 points. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7714.jpg Kendall Weymuth shoots over a Warrensburg defender Monday, Jan. 31 at Smith-Cotton High School in a 66-61 victory against Warrensburg. Weymuth finished with 12 points. Alex Agueros | Democrat Zion Buckner follows a layup attempt Monday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia in the first half of a 66-61 win against Warrensburg. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_7746.jpg Zion Buckner follows a layup attempt Monday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia in the first half of a 66-61 win against Warrensburg. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros aagueros@sedaliademocrat.com

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

