Prep Roundup, Feb. 1

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa Western Community College 89, State Fair Roadrunner 63

Corey Mendez led the Roadrunners with 17 points Tuesday in an 89-63 loss at Iowa Western.

In the first half, State Fair scored 14 points on 22 percent shooting from the floor. It is the fifth-straight loss for the Roadrunners.

Onteral Woodson, Jr. and Amir Smith finished with double-doubles for SFCC. Woodson had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Smith collected 11 points and 10 rebounds.

State Fair (11-12) faces Three River Community College at the Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart 67, Tipton 51

Trent Lyles, Tucker Nicholson and Micah Tanguay had 16 points each Tuesday in a 67-51 Gremlins home win against Tipton.

Sacred Heart (15-3, 8-0 Kaysinger) play Santa Fe 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Lincoln 77, Green Ridge 56

Mason Sander had 22 points, Boone Kroenke scored 16 and Grant Eifert finished with 13 points Tuesday in a 77-56 Lincoln victory at Green Ridge.

Ryan Dove led the Tigers with 23 points.

Lincoln (18-1) hosts Tipton 7 p.m. Thursday.

Green Ridge (7-9) challenges Smithton in the first round of the Kaysinger Conference Tournament 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Cole Camp 63, Stover 50

Cole Camp defeated Stover on the road Tuesday, 63-50.

Austin Berendzen led the Bluebirds with 20 points. Bready Smith and Kendrick Logan added 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Camren Worthley paced the bulldogs with 16 points, while Brenden Bauer finished with 15.

Cole Camp (14-5) hosts Windsor 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stover (5-14) hosts La Monte as the No. 6 seed in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Smithton 71, Windsor 55

Drew Apsher had 31 and Will Trip scored 10 points at home in a 71-55 Smithton victory over Windsor on Tuesday.

Smithton (13-4) hosts Holden 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dixon 71, Versailles, 61

Shane Randall scored 15 points and Coby Randall had 12 points as Versailles lost 71-61 to Dixon at home.

The Tigers (9-9) host Osage 8 p.m. Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Glasgow 43, Pilot Grove 30

