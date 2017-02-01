Satnan, Grupe commit to collegiate football programs on National Signing Day

The Smith-Cotton specialists connected one more time in Sedalia, signing and dotting the extra point on National Letters of Intent.

In front of a crowd of more than 150 in the Smith-Cotton commons Wednesday, long snapper Chaz Satnan signed a letter of intent to play at Missouri Western State University and senior place kicker Blake Grupe signed as a preferred walk-on to Arkansas State University.

Developing a friendship through mutual, unique on-field duties, Satnan and Grupe expressed excitement to sign with their respective programs in tandem.

“It’s awesome,” Satnan said. “It’s great that I got to sign with, basically, my brother. I’ve been so lucky to have a great kicker.”

Grupe earned All-Conference, District and State in 2016, converting 33 of 34 point-after attempts and going 10-for-11 in field goal attempts with a long of 47-yards. He finishes his career with Smith-Cotton records for season and career field goals at 10 and 14, respectively.

A letterman in soccer, Grupe said he enjoyed sharing his signing-day experience with teammates from multiple sports.

“I’m glad a lot of people came out. I had the football, baseball and soccer teams in here,” Grupe said. “I’m glad for me, that I got to sign, but I’m more proud that Chaz and I are both going.”

Satnan, a four-year letterman for the Tigers, started 41 consecutive games as long snapper. The Griffons initially recruited Satnan as a junior, but overhauled its coaching staff in December. He contacted Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson after the turnover and worked out in St. Joseph on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“It’s a really great program in a very hard conference,” Satnan said.

Missouri Western is scheduled to face nationally-ranked Division II programs Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma back-to-back in September and Northwest Missouri and Emporia State back-to-back in November.

Chaz Satnan, front row and center, poses for a photo Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School after signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Missouri Western State University. Pictured with Chaz in the front row: his mother, Melany Satnan, and father, Bob Satnan. In the back row, from left, are S-C assistant coach Tom Kindle, S-C activities director Rob Davis, Chaz’s sister Hannah Satnan, S-C head football coach Ryan Boyer and S-C principal Wade Norton. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_7845.jpg Chaz Satnan, front row and center, poses for a photo Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School after signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Missouri Western State University. Pictured with Chaz in the front row: his mother, Melany Satnan, and father, Bob Satnan. In the back row, from left, are S-C assistant coach Tom Kindle, S-C activities director Rob Davis, Chaz’s sister Hannah Satnan, S-C head football coach Ryan Boyer and S-C principal Wade Norton. Alex Agueros | Democrat Blake Grupe, front and center, signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at Arkansas State University on Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Pictured with Blake in the front row is his mother, Sarah Grupe, and father, Brad Grupe. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Blake’s siblings Brett and Lauren Grupe. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_7795.jpg Blake Grupe, front and center, signs a National Letter of Intent to play football at Arkansas State University on Wednesday at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia. Pictured with Blake in the front row is his mother, Sarah Grupe, and father, Brad Grupe. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Blake’s siblings Brett and Lauren Grupe. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros aagueros@sedaliademocrat.com

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2