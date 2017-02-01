Satnan, Grupe commit to collegiate football programs on National Signing Day

The Smith-Cotton specialists connected one more time in Sedalia, signing and dotting the extra point on National Letters of Intent.
In front of a crowd of more than 150 in the Smith-Cotton commons Wednesday, long snapper Chaz Satnan signed a letter of intent to play at Missouri Western State University and senior place kicker Blake Grupe signed as a preferred walk-on to Arkansas State University.
Developing a friendship through mutual, unique on-field duties, Satnan and Grupe expressed excitement to sign with their respective programs in tandem.
“It’s awesome,” Satnan said. “It’s great that I got to sign with, basically, my brother. I’ve been so lucky to have a great kicker.”
Grupe earned All-Conference, District and State in 2016, converting 33 of 34 point-after attempts and going 10-for-11 in field goal attempts with a long of 47-yards. He finishes his career with Smith-Cotton records for season and career field goals at 10 and 14, respectively.
A letterman in soccer, Grupe said he enjoyed sharing his signing-day experience with teammates from multiple sports.
“I’m glad a lot of people came out. I had the football, baseball and soccer teams in here,” Grupe said. “I’m glad for me, that I got to sign, but I’m more proud that Chaz and I are both going.”
Satnan, a four-year letterman for the Tigers, started 41 consecutive games as long snapper. The Griffons initially recruited Satnan as a junior, but overhauled its coaching staff in December. He contacted Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson after the turnover and worked out in St. Joseph on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“It’s a really great program in a very hard conference,” Satnan said.
Missouri Western is scheduled to face nationally-ranked Division II programs Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma back-to-back in September and Northwest Missouri and Emporia State back-to-back in November.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2