Prep Roundup, Feb. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Hickman 43, Smith-Cotton 37

Kiara Williams led S-C with 12 points and Nia Hawkins and Haley Wiskur collected eight apiece in a 43-37 loss at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia on Wednesday.

Smith-Cotton (5-13) hosts Center High School 5:30 p.m. Friday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Smithton 73, Holden 47

Drew Apsher had 24, Nate Walsh had 16 and Will Tripp scored 13 points in a 73-47 Smithton home victory over Holden on Wednesday.

The Tigers (14-4) play Green Ridge 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to tsdsports@civitasmedia.com.

