Smith-Cotton girl’s swim and dive third at conference meet

Smith-Cotton girl’s swim and dive placed third in the West Central Conference Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia.

Nevada High School captured the conference title with a 100-plus points edge over runner-up, Warrensburg.

Mariah Turner and Makenna Steger were involved with three of five Smith-Cotton medals.

The pair joined Hunter Sparks and Abby Osorio in the 400-yard freestyle relay, placing third in a time of 3 minutes 40.17 seconds.

Turner was runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:46.16, while Steger finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17.04.

Steger, who shaved four seconds off her individual medley time, said many Lady Tigers bested their personal records Wednesday, but competition was stiff.

“We kind of knew what to expect coming in,” she said.

Smith-Cotton gathered 36 points in the 1-meter diving event. Kayla Archambault placed first and Chelsea McMullin was third.

Valentyna Usyk finished fourth, earning 15 points, in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:14.66. Turner had a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:29.41.

S-C relay teams also earned a pair of fourth-place results.

Sparks, Turner, Usyk and Rachael Meyer finished the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:05.73. Meyer, Steger, Usyk and Osorio swam the 200-yard medley relay in 2:18.08.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Nevada: 551

Warrensburg: 405.5

Smith-Cotton: 379.5

St. Pius X: 206

Center: 129

O’Hara: 89

Makenna Steger begins a freestyle lap in the individual medley Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_8199-1.jpg Makenna Steger begins a freestyle lap in the individual medley Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Fatima Vasquez rests on the block before a 50-yard freestyle heat Wednesday at the West Central Conference swim and dive meet in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_8211-1.jpg Fatima Vasquez rests on the block before a 50-yard freestyle heat Wednesday at the West Central Conference swim and dive meet in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat Maggie Sparks strokes during a freestyle lap of the individual medley at the West Central Conference swim and dive meet Wednesday at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_8162-1.jpg Maggie Sparks strokes during a freestyle lap of the individual medley at the West Central Conference swim and dive meet Wednesday at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool at Sedalia Middle School in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros aagueros@sedaliademocrat.com

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

