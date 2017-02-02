Kaysinger Conference Tournament tips off

The Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament opens in multiple venues Friday.
Smithton High School hosts the Tipton and Otterville boy’s basketball teams at 6 p.m., followed by the Lincoln and Green Ridge girls at 7:30 p.m. The remaining scheduled games are at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
Action at SFCC tips off 4:30 p.m with the La Monte and Stover boys.
Sacred Heart, seeking its fourth consecutive conference tournament title, hosts the winner between Tipton and Otterville 10 a.m. Saturday to begin an 8-game slate.
Tipton, which placed third in last season’s conference tournament, plays the winner between Otterville and Northwest.
FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – BOYS
Friday, Feb. 3
4:30 p.m.
No. 11 La Monte at No. 6 Stover (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)
6 p.m.
No. 9 Otterville at No. 8 Tipton (at Smithton High School in Smithton)
7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Northwest at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)
Saturday, Feb. 4
10 a.m.
Northwest OR Otterville at No. 1 Sacred Heart
1 p.m.
No. 5 Green Ridge at No. 4 Smithton
4 p.m.
La Monte OR Stover at No. 3 Cole Camp
7 p.m.
Windsor OR Nothwest at No. 2 Lincoln
FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – GIRLS
Friday
6 p.m.
No. 9 Northwest at No. 8 Otterville (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)
7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Green Ridge at No. 6 Lincoln (at Smithton High School in Smithton)
9 p.m.
No. 10 La Monte at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)
Saturday
11:30 a.m.
Otterville OR Northwest at No. 1 Tipton
2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Smithton at No. 4 Stover
5:30 p.m.
Green Ridge OR Lincoln at No. 3 Sacred Heart
8:30 p.m.
Windsor OR La Monte at No. 2 Cole Camp