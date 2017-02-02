Posted on by

Kaysinger Conference Tournament tips off

,

By Democrat staff

Tucker Nicholson goes up for a shot Friday, Dec. 2, in a win over Kirksville at Marshall High School. Top seed in the Kaysinger Conference, the Sacred Heart boy’s basketball team begins its hunt for a fourth-straight championship 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.


File photo

The Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament opens in multiple venues Friday.

Smithton High School hosts the Tipton and Otterville boy’s basketball teams at 6 p.m., followed by the Lincoln and Green Ridge girls at 7:30 p.m. The remaining scheduled games are at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Action at SFCC tips off 4:30 p.m with the La Monte and Stover boys.

Sacred Heart, seeking its fourth consecutive conference tournament title, hosts the winner between Tipton and Otterville 10 a.m. Saturday to begin an 8-game slate.

Tipton, which placed third in last season’s conference tournament, plays the winner between Otterville and Northwest.

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – BOYS

Friday, Feb. 3

4:30 p.m.

No. 11 La Monte at No. 6 Stover (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

6 p.m.

No. 9 Otterville at No. 8 Tipton (at Smithton High School in Smithton)

7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Northwest at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m.

Northwest OR Otterville at No. 1 Sacred Heart

1 p.m.

No. 5 Green Ridge at No. 4 Smithton

4 p.m.

La Monte OR Stover at No. 3 Cole Camp

7 p.m.

Windsor OR Nothwest at No. 2 Lincoln

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – GIRLS

Friday

6 p.m.

No. 9 Northwest at No. 8 Otterville (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Green Ridge at No. 6 Lincoln (at Smithton High School in Smithton)

9 p.m.

No. 10 La Monte at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

Saturday

11:30 a.m.

Otterville OR Northwest at No. 1 Tipton

2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Smithton at No. 4 Stover

5:30 p.m.

Green Ridge OR Lincoln at No. 3 Sacred Heart

8:30 p.m.

Windsor OR La Monte at No. 2 Cole Camp

