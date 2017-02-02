Kaysinger Conference Tournament tips off

The Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament opens in multiple venues Friday.

Smithton High School hosts the Tipton and Otterville boy’s basketball teams at 6 p.m., followed by the Lincoln and Green Ridge girls at 7:30 p.m. The remaining scheduled games are at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

Action at SFCC tips off 4:30 p.m with the La Monte and Stover boys.

Sacred Heart, seeking its fourth consecutive conference tournament title, hosts the winner between Tipton and Otterville 10 a.m. Saturday to begin an 8-game slate.

Tipton, which placed third in last season’s conference tournament, plays the winner between Otterville and Northwest.

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – BOYS

Friday, Feb. 3

4:30 p.m.

No. 11 La Monte at No. 6 Stover (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

6 p.m.

No. 9 Otterville at No. 8 Tipton (at Smithton High School in Smithton)

7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Northwest at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

Saturday, Feb. 4

10 a.m.

Northwest OR Otterville at No. 1 Sacred Heart

1 p.m.

No. 5 Green Ridge at No. 4 Smithton

4 p.m.

La Monte OR Stover at No. 3 Cole Camp

7 p.m.

Windsor OR Nothwest at No. 2 Lincoln

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS – GIRLS

Friday

6 p.m.

No. 9 Northwest at No. 8 Otterville (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Green Ridge at No. 6 Lincoln (at Smithton High School in Smithton)

9 p.m.

No. 10 La Monte at No. 7 Windsor (at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia)

Saturday

11:30 a.m.

Otterville OR Northwest at No. 1 Tipton

2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Smithton at No. 4 Stover

5:30 p.m.

Green Ridge OR Lincoln at No. 3 Sacred Heart

8:30 p.m.

Windsor OR La Monte at No. 2 Cole Camp

Tucker Nicholson goes up for a shot Friday, Dec. 2, in a win over Kirksville at Marshall High School. Top seed in the Kaysinger Conference, the Sacred Heart boy’s basketball team begins its hunt for a fourth-straight championship 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_2339.jpg Tucker Nicholson goes up for a shot Friday, Dec. 2, in a win over Kirksville at Marshall High School. Top seed in the Kaysinger Conference, the Sacred Heart boy’s basketball team begins its hunt for a fourth-straight championship 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. File photo