Prep Roundup, Feb. 3

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Cole Camp 57, Windsor 22

Brady Smith’s 17 points led three Cole Camp scorers in double digits in a 57-22 at Cole Camp on Thursday.

Austin Berendzen finished with 11 points, while Kendrick Logan added 10.

Camden Allee and Tanner Golden led Windsor with 6 points each.

Cole Camp (15-5) plays the winner between Stover and La Monte 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia in the first round of the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.

Windsor hosts Northwest 7:30 p.m. on Friday at SFCC.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Oklahoma 65, Central Missouri 55

The Lady Bronchos snapped Central Missouri’s 7-game win streak, 65-55 Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Paige Redmond led the Jennies with a game-high 23 points.

UCM (17-3, 10-2 MIAA) scored nine points in the first quarter and trailed Central Oklahoma in total rebounds, 39-29.

Central Missouri challenges Northeastern State 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to tsdsports@civitasmedia.com.

