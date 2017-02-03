Center girls overwhelm Smith-Cotton in second half

Center girl’s basketball overwhelmed Smith-Cotton in the second half of a 68-48 Lady Tigers loss Friday, Feb. 3 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

The Lady Tigers (5-14) stayed even with Center, and even led after a 7-0 run in the first quarter. Smith-Cotton led by three after the first quarter, but the Lady Yellowjackets led 29-25 at halftime.

Kiara Williams led S-C with 20 points on six 3-pointers. She scored eight of the Lady Tigers’ points in the third quarter, as Center outscored Smith-Cotton 27-11.

Nia Hawkins scored 13 points for Smith-Cotton, going 9-for-16 at the free-throw line.

Jazmaine Lewis led Center with 20 points. Sckiya Banister scored 17 points, while Alexis Fisher and Daisah Purnell had 10 apiece.

Smith-Cotton head coach Jonathan Tester said the Lady Yellowjackets made it a struggle to keep pace in the second half.

“They came out in the third quarter and really went into a different gear,” Tester said. “The intensity, the defense they played, the pressure they put on us and the rebounding they displayed was difficult to match.”

The Lady Tigers closed the game on a 10-4 run.

S-C hosts Clinton 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

