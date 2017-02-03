Center defeats Smith-Cotton, 69-45

Smith-Cotton boy’s basketball used two timeouts in the first quarter to escape with a 9-5 deficit against Center High School on Friday.

The Yellowjackets separated from a 9-point tie in the second quarter with a 16-1 run, cruising to a 69-45 victory over the Tigers at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia.

Keoni Hale and Zion Buckner led the Tigers with 17 points each. Smith-Cotton’s loss snaps a 4-game win streak.

The Tigers were less than sharp against the best team in the West Central Conference. S-C finished 8-for-20 from the charity stripe and, at times, struggled to inbounds the ball against Center’s press.

S-C freshman Kardell Sims said facing the Yellowjackets was a valuable lesson, but the Tigers need to improve before next Tuesday’s game against Clinton.

“Tonight we didn’t play very much team ball,” Sims said. “We let the players and the crowd get into our heads, and we can’t keep doing that.”

Franck Kamgair scored 23 points on six 3-pointers to lead Center. Isiah Washington finished with 10 points.

Sims, who at 6-foot-2 blended into the Center High School frontcourt, said he’s enjoying his freshman year of high school.

“My first year of high school has been pretty fun,” Sims said. “In basketball, I’m getting used to the bigger atmosphere … You can tell a big difference. Bigger, better athletes and bigger, better atmosphere, louder crowds. I like that a lot.

“In school, I like that there’s a variety of classes. A lot of the teachers really try to teach their students. They don’t just pass out papers and say, ‘Do this.’”

Smith-Cotton hosts Clinton 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Keoni Hale steps into a layup attempt Friday, Feb. 3 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia during a 69-45 Tigers loss to Center High School. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_8559.jpg Keoni Hale steps into a layup attempt Friday, Feb. 3 at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia during a 69-45 Tigers loss to Center High School. Alex Agueros | Democrat Bryson Couch endures contact from a Center High School defender during a 69-45 loss to the Yellowjackets in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_8514.jpg Bryson Couch endures contact from a Center High School defender during a 69-45 loss to the Yellowjackets in Sedalia. Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros aagueros@sedaliademocrat.com

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2