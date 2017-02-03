Prep Roundup, Feb. 4

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Lincoln 63, Green Ridge 42

The Lincoln Lady Cardinals advance to play Sacred Heart in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament with a 63-42 victory against Green Ridge at Smithton High School in Smithton.

Lincoln and Sacred Heart tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Otterville 75, Tipton 65

Jake Neal led Otterville with 38 points in a 75-65 Kaysinger Conference Tournament win Friday over Tipton at Smithton High School in Smithton.

Taylor Zumsteg had 19 and Franklin Oswald added 11.

Otterville faces Sacred Heart 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Lincoln 64, Tipton 33

Mason Sanders scored his 1,000th point with a team-high 16 points in a 64-33 Lincoln home win over Tipton on Thursday.

Trevor Kroenke scored 14 points, Blake Robert had 12 and Connor Spunaugle and Boone Kroenke finished with eight points each.

Trenton Pace led Tipton with eight points.

The Cardinals are 19-1 entering the Kaysinger Conference Tournament on Saturday.

La Monte 83, Bunceton 67

The Vikings collected a season-high 52 rebounds in an 83-67 victory over Bunceton on Thursday in La Monte.

Gavin Johnson led La Monte with 16 points. Alejandro Garcia and Cole Scott each scored 14 and Antonio Villagomez finished with 12 points.

Bunceton was led by Knapheide with 19 points.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

LATE THURSDAT RESULTS

Smith-Cotton finished off its regular dual season with two victories Thursday night at Columbia Hickman.

S-C opened the evening with a 51-28 victory over the Hallsville Indians. The Tigers then defeated the home team Kewpies, 46-33. The Tigers improved its dual record to 19-8.

Blake Pomajzl (138), Brody Kindle (145), Trent Johnson (220), and Micheal Laster (285) all recorded wins in both duals last night.

Laster received forfeits from both teams.

Johnson received a forfeit vs. Hallsville while earning a fall in 2 minutes 37 seconds against Jericho Kent from Hickman.

Kindle received a forfeit from Hallsville and then defeated a senior, Alex Quan, from Hickman with a Major Decision. Pomajzl earned an overtime victory against Hallsville’s Luke West, then picked up a fall in 2:14 against Hickman.

“The kids have battled tough all year long,” said head coach Charlie McFail. “They have earned an impressive dual record and have put themselves in a position for a good postseason finish.”

By Democrat staff

Coaches, please report scores and stats to tsdsports@civitasmedia.com.

