Kaysinger Conference basketball tournament, day one

The Kaysinger Conference basketball tournament began Friday, Feb. 3 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia and at Smithton High School in Smithton.
No. 6 seed Stover opened the boy’s side of the bracket in Sedalia with a 73-56 victory against No. 11 La Monte.
In Smithton, No. 9 Otterville defeated No. 8 Tipton 75-65.
No. 7 Windsor required overtime to advance in the tournament over No. 10 Northwest, 53-46 in Sedalia.
The Otterville Lady Eagles, the No. 7 seed, beat No.9 Northwest 47-35 in Sedalia. No. 7 Windsor’s girls followed with a 36-30 victory over No. 10 La Monte.
No. 6 Lincoln beat No. 11 Green Ridge 63-42 in Smithton.
The tournament continues Saturday with eight games at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
BOY’S BASKETBALL
Kaysinger Conference Tournament
10 a.m.
Otterville at No. 1 Sacred Heart
1 p.m.
No. 5 Green Ridge at No. 4 Smithton
4 p.m.
La Monte OR Stover at No. 3 Cole Camp
7 p.m.
Windsor at No. 2 Lincoln
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Kaysinger Conference Tournament
11:30 a.m.
Otterville at No. 1 Tipton
2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Smithton at No. 4 Stover
5:30 p.m.
Lincoln at No. 3 Sacred Heart
8:30 p.m.
Windsor at No. 2 Cole Camp