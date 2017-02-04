Kaysinger Conference basketball tournament, day one

The Kaysinger Conference basketball tournament began Friday, Feb. 3 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia and at Smithton High School in Smithton.

No. 6 seed Stover opened the boy’s side of the bracket in Sedalia with a 73-56 victory against No. 11 La Monte.

In Smithton, No. 9 Otterville defeated No. 8 Tipton 75-65.

No. 7 Windsor required overtime to advance in the tournament over No. 10 Northwest, 53-46 in Sedalia.

The Otterville Lady Eagles, the No. 7 seed, beat No.9 Northwest 47-35 in Sedalia. No. 7 Windsor’s girls followed with a 36-30 victory over No. 10 La Monte.

No. 6 Lincoln beat No. 11 Green Ridge 63-42 in Smithton.

The tournament continues Saturday with eight games at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Kaysinger Conference Tournament

10 a.m.

Otterville at No. 1 Sacred Heart

1 p.m.

No. 5 Green Ridge at No. 4 Smithton

4 p.m.

La Monte OR Stover at No. 3 Cole Camp

7 p.m.

Windsor at No. 2 Lincoln

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Kaysinger Conference Tournament

11:30 a.m.

Otterville at No. 1 Tipton

2:30 p.m.

No. 5 Smithton at No. 4 Stover

5:30 p.m.

Lincoln at No. 3 Sacred Heart

8:30 p.m.

Windsor at No. 2 Cole Camp

