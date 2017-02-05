State Fair swept in road tilt at Three Rivers

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Three Rivers Community College 83, State Fair Roadrunners 72

Despite four players in double-digits, the Roadrunners fell 83-72 to the Three Rivers Raiders in Poplar Bluff on Saturday.

Onteral Woodson, Jr. led SFCC with 18 points, Tyrone Gibbs scored 13, Corey Mendez had 12 and Amir Smith added 11.

State Fair (11-13) return to Sedalia 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to host Missouri State University – West Plains.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Three Rivers Community College 75, State Fair Lady Roadrunners 64

Maya Brewer led the Lady Roadrunners with 16 points Saturday during a 75-64 road loss to Three Rivers Community College.

Ahjana Oakes and Ren’Cia Rolling had 11 points apiece. The Lady Roadrunners were out-rebounded 32-24.

SFCC (14-7) play again 3 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas Baptist College.