Smith-Cotton Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony celebrates, educates attendees

During the process of Smith-Cotton’s first Athletics Hall of Fame induction, activities director Rob Davis said he was surprised to learn how many S-C students in 2010 were unaware of Kim and Kathy Anderson’s accomplishments – ones including careers in the NBA and WNBA, respectively.

Since then, inductions to the hall have been as much of an educational experience as a display of respect for accomplished alumni.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams listened intently with the Friday night crowd at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia when Bill Brown, Leonard Butler and Jim and John Johnson accepted their induction to the Smith-Cotton Athletics Hall of Fame by delivering stories and lessons from their careers.

Butler is the longest-tenured Smith-Cotton coach in history, guiding the Tigers track and field program for 26 years and the cross-country teams for 21. During his tenure, the Tigers qualified 36 athletes for state in track and field and 12 cross-country runners.

A childhood friend and two former players spoke well of Butler at the meet-and-greet before Smith-Cotton and Center girl’s basketball tipped off Friday.

“Leonard taught life,” one said.

Brown graduated from Smith-Cotton in 1965 and began a career as the Houston Astros play-by-play commentator in 1987. Brown, who retired in 2016, is the longest-tenured Astros television broadcaster.

Between high school and a career in Houston, Brown served in the Army during the Vietnam War, worked at two television networks and called games for the Cincinnati Reds.

Having written for the Tigers Tales school newspaper and working at KDRO Radio in high school, he fondly recalled his early interest in journalism.

“We TP’d (Smith-Cotton journalism instructor) Don Lamm’s house every other night,” Brown said. “It was a sign of love and respect. He taught me a lot about journalism.”

Jim and John Johnson, twins who graduated from Smith-Cotton in 1963, were year-round athletic studs.

John collected eight athletic letters in his high school career, earning three in baseball and basketball each, and two in football. He was second-team All-State at quarterback his senior year, and played collegiately at Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming and later at the University of Northern Colorado.

He taught social studies, health and physical education at Butler and Sweet Springs and Greely, Colorado while coaching basketball, football, golf. John retired from teaching in 2003, but continues to coach the Greely High School golf team, winning a state title in 2005.

John claimed the title of best athlete of the pair, but said his brother Jim was the best pitcher he ever faced.

Jim was a four-time letterman in baseball, and earned two apiece in football and basketball. He played baseball at the University of Missouri and earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in education from the school.

He earned NAIA District 14 Coach of the Year in 1977 at Milton College and coached Northwest Missouri State University to MIAA conference titles in 1982 and 1983. Jim retired from coaching in 1999 with a career record of 457-399.

“The intent of my personal, family and professional life has been centered on my faith,” Jim said. “The direction and control of my life has been focused on the Lord’s will for me.”

Smith-Cotton girl’s basketball coach Jonathan Tester, who has a degree in history, previously taught high school social studies and graduated from Smith-Cotton, said historical preservation is a service important to him.

When the Lady Tigers were returning from a summer shootout in Harrisonville, news of Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt’s death surfaced while the team ate at Mazzio’s.

“Even in the age of instant information – almost literally – there is a value in understanding what came before you,” Tester said. “I took two minutes before I let (the team) eat. I said ‘Listen, you need to Google her. You need to look her up. She helped make it easy for you all to play high school basketball.’”

Tester was glad to see the current Smith-Cotton basketball teams listening attentively during Friday’s ceremony.

“I thought it was wonderful,” Tester said. “Coach Butler was a coach while I was in high school. He mentioned Skip Schultz. That was my baseball coach. Ties back to the ’50s, the heyday of baseball in Sedalia. It is very important.”

John, left, and Jim Johnson listen to speakers at a meet-and-greet session near a photo of Jim in his high school baseball uniform Friday, Feb. 3 at the Smith-Cotton High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction in the S-C High cafeteria. Flanked by the inductees, Smith-Cotton Athletic Director Rob Davis, center, discusses the awareness to potential that the Athletic Hall of Fame inductions provide for students during the meet-and-greet session Friday night in the S-C High cafeteria. This year's inductees, from left, are Leonard Butler, who coached track and cross country; Bill Brown, recently retired play-by-play announcer for the Houston Astros; and John and Jim Johnson, who each earned eight varsity letters during their athletic careers at Smith-Cotton.

By Alex Agueros aagueros@sedaliademocrat.com

