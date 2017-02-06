11 S-C wrestlers make All-WCC team, McFail co-Coach of Year

Tigers Head Coach Charlie McFail was selected as co-Coach of the Year and 11 Smith-Cotton wrestlers were named to the 2016-17 All-West Central Conference team, announced Monday.

McFail shared his honor with Clinton Head Coach Spike Fogle.

Leading the way for S-C were first-team selections Tanner Harris (132), Izaiah Snyder (195) and Michael Laster (285). Making the second team were Younger Layton (106), Blake Pomajzl (138), Brody Kindle (145) and Gauge Young (160), with Connor Siron (120), Dalton Spencer (126), Kris Houk (152) and Antonio Erwin (170) earning honorable mention.

S-C won the conference title for the second consecutive year.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Northwest 73 La Monte 65

Northwest advances to challenge Tipton for 9th place 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Green Ridge 33, La Monte 30 (OT)

Green Ridge advances to face Northwest 4:30 p.m. Friday for 9th place in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.

