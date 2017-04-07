Smith-Cotton Open welcomes range of athletes

Smith-Cotton track and field hosted the S-C Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia on Friday, attracting athletes who share a strikingly different expectations across familiar events.

Marshall, Versailles, Otterville, La Monte and Sacred Heart sent athletes to the meet with a wide range of goals and results.

Jake Neal of Otterville, with a moment to spare between pitching for the Eagles’ baseball team and signing to Central Methodist University for basketball, broke a school record in the boy’s triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 1 inch.

Otterville Lady Eagle Grace Draffen broke her own school record in the girl’s 1,600 meter run, finishing in 7 minutes.

While Otterville has had a team for under a decade, and Draffen finished runner-up to Smith-Cotton’s Grace Edgar, Eagles track and field head coach Tyler Miyashiro said any broken record is a commendable achievement.

“Of course, there’s always that initial disappointment if you didn’t do so well in the standings,” Miyashiro said. “Whenever Grace (Draffen) came over after she ran the 1,600, I told her she broke her personal record. She’ll cheer up for that, because, all you can do is improve on yourself.”

Monique Grant, a Class 5 Missouri State Champion, is recovering from an injury suffered last week. She tested her sore quadricep muscle with light run in the 400 meter dash — an unfamiliar race.

She won the event in 58.42 seconds.

While initially overwhelmed by the attention from the many coaches involved in Smith-Cotton track and field, Grant is learning to take advice from the many sources available.

She said she’s getting used to the close watch of head coach Brad Hagedorn, and trusts his rehabilitation plan — even if she dislikes the 400.

“A lot of coaches have helped,” Grant said. “Coach (Hagedorn) does a lot … Sometime’s he’ll be like, ‘There’s a party this weekend — you better not go,’ and I didn’t even know there was a party!

“He gets on my nerves, but, I love coach to death.”

Shane Carroll, from Sacred Heart, is just happy to have a team. He ran the 4×800 and 4×400 relays, finished the 800 meter run in 2:27.49, and tried long jump for the first time.

Last year, the Gremlin’s football coach and baseball coach suggested he join track and field. There was no team last spring, but on Friday, Carroll said he was enjoying his first season despite a key critical takeaway after facing larger schools.

“I need to practice more,” Carroll said. “Just, better shape, more endurance. Keeping your pace is pretty tough.”

Carroll, a junior, is also on the Sacred Heart baseball roster this season.

Smith-Cotton’s Viktor Tsymbal won the boy’s 110 meter hurdles in 16.9 seconds.

Tyshawn Ward, Smith-Cotton, was first in the boy’s 100 meter dash in 11.64 seconds and won the 200 meter dash in 23.78.

Nia Hawkins of Smith-Cotton finished the girl’s 200 meter dash with a time of 27.03.

Smith-Cotton’s Nathan White was first in the boy’s 1,600 meter run, finishing in 4:46.81. He finished in front of teammates Alex Beard and Irvin Zalpa.

Zach Powell, of Smith-Cotton, was first in the 400 meter dash in 53.29.

George Gomez won the 300 meter hurdles for Smith-Cotton in 44.10.

Chase Moellman of Cole Camp won the boy’s 800 meter run in 2:11.10.

Keoni Hale won boy’s shot put for Smith-Cotton with a mark of 42 feet 9 inches. Nate McFail took first in pole vault for the S-C Tigers, clearing 12-6.

Smith-Cotton’s Mikayla Gear won girl’s discus with a throw of 115-5 3/4. Bryce Rowles won the boy’s discus with a throw of 113-2.

Chris Scheiner won the boy’s high jump for Smith-Cotton, clearing 5-10.

Cole Camp’s Adisen Harms won boy’s long jump with a mark of 18-9 1/2.

Sacred Heart junior Shane Carroll carries the baton during a relay Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_7521.jpg Sacred Heart junior Shane Carroll carries the baton during a relay Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. Photos by Alex Agueros | Democrat Danielle Read takes off with the baton after Sophie Martin’s hand off in the girl’s 4×100 meter relay Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_7580.jpg Danielle Read takes off with the baton after Sophie Martin’s hand off in the girl’s 4×100 meter relay Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. Photos by Alex Agueros | Democrat Jorey Luebbert strides past another lane’s blocks during the girl’s 400 meter dash Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. She placed seventh in a time of 1 minute 7.55 seconds. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_7597.jpg Jorey Luebbert strides past another lane’s blocks during the girl’s 400 meter dash Friday at the Smith-Cotton Open at Tiger Stadium in Sedalia. She placed seventh in a time of 1 minute 7.55 seconds. Photos by Alex Agueros | Democrat

By Alex Agueros [email protected]

Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2

