Lady Cardinals claim Kaysinger softball tournament

For the first time since 2006, Lincoln Lady Cardinals softball secured the Kaysinger Conference Tournament, defeating Windsor 4-1 in the championship game Saturday in Lincoln.

Smithton won the third-place game over last year’s champions, La Monte, 13-12.

Sloan Swearngin delivered a sterling performance to seal Lincoln’s title, striking out nine batters, walking none and surrendering one run on three hits. She punctuated her championship performance by retiring 14 consecutive Lady Greyhounds.

Lady Cardinal head coach Staci Siercks, who pitched the title game for Lincoln 11 years ago to help defeat Sacred Heart, commended Swearngin’s poise, pace and control.

Having witnessed the current Lincoln crop develop, Siercks said her tournament title as coach was a more satisfying achievement.

“I would say I probably wanted this one more,” Siercks said. “Because we’ve been aiming for this since, you know, the seniors were freshmen. The past four years, that was really the accomplishment that they wanted to set. So we’ve been working for it time and time again. It’s a cool thing to be apart of.”

Saturday’s contest was a rematch of the 2016 third-place game, which Lincoln won 9-3.

Jordan Quick scratched the only Windsor run across the plate with an RBI single in the first. She scored Dharma Gilmore, who led off with a single.

Swearngin helped get the run back in the bottom of the frame. With an aggressive turn at second, she tripled on a shot to right field. Haley Mackey, who was 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, drove Swearngin home.

Mackey struck a line drive off a Windsor defender’s glove to score the go-ahead run in the third. She carried a no-nonsense approach against Windsor starter Riley Rollins into the box.

“I was just seeing anything that goes over the plate,” Mackey said. “We try to stay really aggressive early in the count.”

Inning three continued with a rare splash play in an otherwise surgical process. After an Aleah Paxton swing-and-miss, Genesis Smith scored from third on a passed ball. An error on the play at the plate scored Swearngin, who advanced from second.

By the time Mackey was thrown out at third, Lincoln led 4-1.

The Lady Cardinals (7-0) entered the conference tournament with four games on its record. Swearngin shutout the Northwest Lady Mustangs in a 10-0 victory to open bracket play and settled a late Smithton rally in an 8-4 semifinals win.

Smithton, playing without a handful of players and reeling from the semifinal game, was tasked with hosting the defending tournament champions in La Monte.

It would have been easy to relent, and even easier after surrendering four runs in the first.

The Lady Vikings pounded 23 hits against the Smithton pitching staff, but a 6-run rally forced extras and a bases-loaded walk completed the comeback, 13-12.

Madison Brown and Alyssya Cason, the only available Smithton pitchers, split pitching duties for the Lady Tigers. Smithton head coach Trish Holiway said the platoon was effective Saturday.

“With a variation of speed and stuff, it’s worked out really well for us so far,” Holiway said.

Behind six innings from Lindey Oehrke, La Monte carried an 11-6 lead into the last frame. Maya Martin relieved Oehrke after Smithton scored three. Caitlin Frazee, Jenna Snapp and Brianna Eisenbarth drove in and scored the tying runs after the switch.

Holiway unofficially awarded Brianna with Smithton’s tournament MVP not just for her performance, but for a positive attitude that is becoming increasingly important for the Lady Tigers.

“(Brianna) lets nothing bother her,” Holiway said. “Always in a good mood. Just ready to go fight for it.”

She also recognized her role as a coach in establishing a favorable vibe.

“I try and keep my energy level up because I’ve noticed if I don’t, they will let those errors bother them … It seems to trickle into the dugout.”

Green Ridge, upset Friday by sixth-seeded La Monte, won the consolation final over last season’s runners-up, Cole Camp, 7-4.

Quincy Scotten struck out 16 batters to facilitate a Green Ridge comeback. Cole Camp led 4-2 in the fifth before surrendering four runs and the lead. The Lady Tigers added another run in the seventh.

Haley McCarthy doubled twice with two RBIs, Emily Dove doubled and drove in a pair, and Scotten finished 2-for-4 at the plate.

