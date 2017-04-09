Quick Hits, April 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Cole Camp Classic (at Cole Camp)

Lincoln 9, Crest Ridge 5

Lincoln beat Crest Ridge, 9-5, Saturday at the Cole Camp Classic in Cole Camp.

Sam Hinrichs pitched four innings and allowed all five runs in the third. Jackson Beaman tossed three scoreless.

The Cardinals (11-0) trailed by a run after the third inning, but reclaimed the lead in the fourth.

Grant Eifert hit a bases-clearing triple and Dominic Simmons drove in two and scored twice.

Lincoln 6, Warsaw 1

Connor Spunaugle tossed seven innings Saturday in a 7-1 Lincoln victory over Warsaw.

Derek Stephens and Grant Eifert both doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Dominic Simmons drove in a run with a triple and later scored.

Warsaw 7, Cole Camp 5

Hunter Bagley struck out nine Cole Camp batters in a complete-game performance, leading Warsaw to a 7-5 win Saturday.

The Bluebirds scored three runs on two hits in the sixth.

Cole Camp 4, Crest Ridge 3

The Bluebirds scored all its runs in the sixth in a 4-3 victory over Crest Ridge on Saturday.

Kendrick Logan allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. He and Evan Shearer finished with two hits each.

Tanner Doogs drove in two runs with a pinch-hit double.

West Central Missouri Tournament (at Sedalia)

Raymore-Peculiar 8, Smith-Cotton 7

The Panthers walked off on Smith-Cotton, 8-7 Saturday at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

Alec Luyet allowed 13 hits and five runs in four innings. An unearned run tied the game, and Baxter Mays was on the hill for the Ray-Pec winner.

Gavin Jones finished with two hits, runs and RBIs apiece, and drew a walk.

Smith-Cotton 20, Oak Grove 13

Gunnar Creach and Brice Pannier had four hits each Saturday to help Smith-Cotton out-slug Oak Grove, 20-13.

The Tigers piled on 13 runs in the second inning, lining up Nick Anders for the win on the mound. He struck out four and allowed five runs in four innings.

Windsor Invitational (at Windsor)

Windsor 9, Bunceton 5

Windsor 10, Adrian 4

Smithton 4, Stover 1

HIGH SCHOOL

TRACK AND FIELD

Tipton competes at Russellville

Isaac Ashton won a pair of distance events for Tipton at the Russellville Invitational on Saturday in Russellville.

He finished the 1,600 meter run in 4 minutes 46.47 seconds and won the 3,200 meter race in 10.39.31.

Stover’s Alex Haag claimed the boy’s high jump, clearing six 6 feet.

Dylan Becker was runner-up in boy’s long jump with a mark of 20-10, a half inch short of Luke Allen from Calvary Lutheran.

Dalton Weaver fell short of Allen in the boy’s triple jump, placing second with a mark of 40-9 1/2.

Jana Harrison was fourth in the girl’s 400 meter run, finishing in 1:07.56.

Abby Backes finished the 300 meter race in 54.87, placing fourth.

McKenzie Embry was fifth in the girl’s triple jump with a mark of 14-4 1/2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SATURDAY

North Central Missouri College 10, State Fair Community College 0 (F/6)

State Fair Community College 5, North Central Missouri College 0

Central Missouri 12, Emporia State 1

Missouri 6, Georgia 1

SUNDAY

North Central Missouri College 17, State Fair Community College 14

State Fair Community College 11, North Central Missouri College 1

Emporia State 9, Central Missouri 8

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SATURDAY

Jefferson College 9, State Fair Community College 2

Jefferson College 9, State Fair Community College 0

Central Oklahoma 8, Central Missouri 0

Central Oklahoma 10, Central Missouri 4

Arkansas 6, Missouri 5

SUNDAY

St. Louis Community College 10, State Fair Community College 2

State Fair Community College 9, St. Louis Community College 0

Arkansas 4, Missouri 2

