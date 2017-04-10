Quick Hits, April 8

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Smithton 7, Cole Camp 5

Bats in both dugouts woke up after four scoreless innings in Cole Camp, with Smithton providing enough burst to power past the hosting Lady Bluebirds, 7-5, in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament.

Cole Camp broke a scoreless tie with a 5-spot in the fifth inning. The Lady Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Alyssya Cason retired the Lady Bluebirds in order in the sixth.

In the bottom of the inning, Tori Klein tripled in two runs and Jenna Snapp doubled in the game-tying run.

Magie Grose drove in the go-ahead runs with a double.

Audrey Williams finished with three hits and a walk.

Smithton faces Lincoln in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament semifinals 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln.

Windsor 16, Tipton 1 (F/4)

Riley Rollins stole home to seal a 16-1 Windsor victory against Tipton in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament in Cole Camp on Friday.

Rollins struck out six in three innings, and Ashley Eveling closed the game.

Dharma Gilmore and Deja Scott scored three runs apiece while Jordan Quick, Devyn Williams, Laira Wheatley and Rollins each scored twice.

Windsor (7-2) continue the conference tournament against La Monte 9:30 a.m. in Lincoln.

Lincoln 10, Northwest 0 (F/5)

After Northwest advanced to bracket play in the Kaysinger Conference Tournament with a win over Otterville, the Lady Mustangs ran into top-seeded Lincoln and fell, 10-0 on Friday in Lincoln.

Sloan Swearngin and Aleah Paxton combined for the shutout. Swearngin struck out eight in four innings.

Haley Mackey, Paige Bybee and Alexis Hyde drove in two runs apiece.

Lincoln (4-0) host Smithton 11 a.m. Saturday in the conference tournament semifinals in Lincoln.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Rock Bridge 14, Smith-Cotton 12

Smith-Cotton and Rock Bridge scored eight runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings combined during a 14-12 slugfest in the Bruins’ favor Thursday at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

Kyler Simoncic, Tristen Jackson and Nathan Brock split pitching duties for S-C.

The Tigers led 3-0 after the first inning, but lost its lead by the fourth inning. Rock Bridge led 9-4 entering the sixth.

Baxter Mays and Gavin Jones finished with four hits each, driving in a combined five runs.

Smith-Cotton (4-5) continued the West Central Missouri Tournament on Friday against Ozark and play Raymore-Peculiar and Oak Grove at 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., respectively, Saturday at Liberty Park in Sedalia.

LaMonte 4, Stover 3 (F/9)

Trenton Johnson stole second and third and Thomas Bryan hit in the walk-off RBI in a 4-3 La Monte victory against Stover on Thursday.

Zach Weber and Cole Cave pitched three innings each for the Vikings.

La Monte (3-5) hosted Concordia 5 p.m. Friday and face Crest Ridge in Centerview 5 p.m. Monday.

Lincoln 10, Smithton 0

The Cardinals (9-0) kept rolling against Smithton on Thursday in a 10-0 shutout.

Corbin Reese pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Lincoln tallied 12 hits, and Jackson Beaman, Derek Stephens, Connor Spunaugle and Mason Sanders combined for eight of them.

The Cardinals play Crest Ridge at the Cole Camp Classic in Cole Camp 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOY’S GOLF

Tigers win at Clinton

Smith-Cotton shot a team score of 158 at the Clinton Country Club in Clinton in a match with the Cardinals.

The Tigers beat Clinton, who totaled 210.

Jackson Kempton, medalist, carded a 36. Zach Morrison shot a personal-best score of 39.

The Tigers host the Smith-Cotton Classic 10 a.m. at the Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Lincoln tops field at Marshall

Four Kroenkes totaled a 164 for Lincoln boy’s golf, taking first at Stone Hedge Golf Course in Marshall on Thursday.

Smith-Cotton was runner-up, totaling 174 and Marshall shot a team score of 181.

Boone Kroenke was medalist, carding a 38. Bo Kroenke fired a 39 to tie Marshall’s Evan Weaver.

Trevor shot a 41, Tyler finished at 46 and Aaron Kranz carded a 48 as Lincoln’s fifth man.

Zach Morrison paced Smith-Cotton, carding a 40. JAcskon Kempton shot a 43 and Jerod Rosenbacker was one stroke behind.

Sacred Heart finish 15 strokes behind Fayette

Gremlins boy’s golf carded a 227 in a dual with Fayette at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville on Thursday.

Fayette shot a team score of 212.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S SOCCER

LATE THURSDAY RESULTS

Smith-Cotton 6, Clinton 1

Jessica Coble and Marilyn Ream scored twice and Brianna Pollitt collected four assists in a 6-1 Smith-Cotton girl’s soccer victory Thursday at Clinton.

Reagan Braverman and Kiara Williams scored one goal each and Ream assisted on one.

S-C junior varsity improved to 9-0, shutting out Clinton five goals to none.

Harlie West had two goals and assists apiece.

Smith-Cotton (5-2, 3-1 WCC) face Warrensburg in a road match 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Smith-Cotton Tigers baseball player Tyler Abney is this week’s Bryan Jenkins State Farm Athlete of the Week. Abney was 5-for-11 at the plate with a double and two walks last week; he also pitched six innings, allowing three runs (all unearned) and five hits, while striking out five batters against a tough Kickapoo team. Abney, shown with Jenkins, is the junior class president, a member of National Honor Society and is on the A-B Honor Roll. He keeps busy all summer playing with Building Champions of Overland Park, Kansas. Each week, alternating between Smith-Cotton and Sacred Heart high schools, local State Farm agent Bryan Jenkins honors an outstanding local student-athlete. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AOTWTAbney.jpeg Smith-Cotton Tigers baseball player Tyler Abney is this week’s Bryan Jenkins State Farm Athlete of the Week. Abney was 5-for-11 at the plate with a double and two walks last week; he also pitched six innings, allowing three runs (all unearned) and five hits, while striking out five batters against a tough Kickapoo team. Abney, shown with Jenkins, is the junior class president, a member of National Honor Society and is on the A-B Honor Roll. He keeps busy all summer playing with Building Champions of Overland Park, Kansas. Each week, alternating between Smith-Cotton and Sacred Heart high schools, local State Farm agent Bryan Jenkins honors an outstanding local student-athlete. Courtesy of Sedalia School District 200