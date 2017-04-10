Wide field clashes at Smith-Cotton Classic

Lincoln placed third and Smith-Cotton senior Kendall Weymuth tied for 11th hosting a 20-team field Monday in the 2017 Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia.

Ross Steelman and Hudson Dubinski of Rock Bridge joined Drew Ritter of Logan-Rogersville as medalists, each carding an 18-hole total of 72.

Rock Bridge totaled a team score of 304 to win the event. Logan-Rogersville was runner-up at 316 and the Lincoln Cardinals, three strokes behind, finished third.

Smith-Cotton’s varsity shot a 347 and placed 10th, while its junior varsity was 19th at 429.

The Tigers beat one district opponent in Camdenton, which placed 12th, but fell short of Jefferson City, which posted a 321 and placed fourth.

Friday, S-C out-shot Clinton on the road by 52 strokes. Monday at the Classic, Smith-Cotton played with four of five spots filled on varsity, failing to capitalize on home-course advantage.

Head coach Mike Robertson said the players are trying to gel as a team, and translate low practice scores to competitive play.

Tipton was 17th, totaling 405, and Sacred Heart followed at 410.

Boone Kroenke was the low man for Lincoln, firing a 74 and placing fourth individually. Trevor Kroenke followed three strokes behind in seventh place and Bo Kroenke tied for 16th with an 80.

Lincoln head coach Danny Morrison said Bo, the younger brother of Boone, is a mature player for his class. He credits that to pedigree.

“Anytime (Bo) is shooting in the low 40s or better, we’re going to be happy,” Morrison said. “He’s done that this year, so that’s great as a freshman.

“I think it’s probably how he was raised, too — battling against them and playing against them in everything they’ve done.”

Brian Oster shot an 81 to lead Sacred Heart, individually.

Tipton was led by Triston Bolin, who fired an 87.

Smith-Cotton sends its junior varsity to Helias 4 p.m. Tuesday, and varsity competes at Old Kinderhook Golf Course for the Camdenton Invitational in Camdenton 9 a.m. Wednesday.

