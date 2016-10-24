Tickets remain for S-C project graduation fundraiser

The parents of Smith-Cotton’s Class of 2017 are raising funds for this year’s Project Graduation by hosting the traditional chicken dinner.

Tickets for the event are $100 for two guests, but each ticket includes a chance to win some cash and other prizes. The meal consists of chicken, green beans, salad, rolls, a homemade dessert and a beverage. Local businessman Don Weaver and his crew will prepare the chicken and all the sides will be provided by Lisa Tatum’s A Taste Above catering. The guests will be served by S-C’s seniors.

The senior class’ parents, who are organizing the event, also will have a silent auction of gift baskets and a raffle with a 1-in-30 chance to win cash prizes up to $5,000. (Among local businesses donating to the fundraiser are Tyson, Colton’s, Golden Corral, El Tapatio and Dukes & Boots owner Dale Malone.)

The seniors are asked to each sell at least one ticket; a budget that big would be big enough to provide the students with a safe and fun environment to celebrate on the night of Commencement.

Tickets for the chicken dinner are being sold now. The dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Smith-Cotton High School cafeteria.

Anyone interested in attending the dinner can contact Lisa Tatum at 660-221-5630, Renee Powell at 660-281- 1580, Missy Mays at Sedalia Middle School or at 660-620- 1798 or Carmen Brock in the high school counseling office. Those interested in making a donation toward Project Graduation can contact Leah Hermanson at 660-851-0787, Brock or Wade Norton at Smith-Cotton High School, or Tatum.

By Randi Ulmer Smith-Cotton High School

By Randi Ulmer

Smith-Cotton High School