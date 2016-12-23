Two injured in Johnson County crash

Two Warrensburg men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report...

January 3rd, 2017 |

Jan. 3 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily cont...

January 3rd, 2017 |

Care Connection counselors help seniors save

Care Connection for Aging Services’ counselors helped area seniors save at least $357,000 on their prescription costs for the 2017 plan year, ac...

January 3rd, 2017 |

Greitens names leaders of his public safety team

DELLWOOD (AP) — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens vowed Monday that violent protests such as those that happened in the Ferguson area after the ...

January 3rd, 2017 |

Lt. Gov.-elect Parson recovering from heart surgery

BOLIVAR (AP) — Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson says he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. He says he will be ready to take office on Inaug...

January 2nd, 2017 |

Building a better cup

What started as a fun idea in a fraternity house several years ago has turned into a company gaining national attention for its quirky and successful ...

January 2nd, 2017 |