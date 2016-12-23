Mustangs outlast Dragons in Otterville, 66-59
Smithton bounces back: Lady Tigers win over Northwest, 51-41
Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation looking forward
Midwest economic survey suggests big improvement in December
Baby it’s cold outside
NEWS
Two injured in Johnson County crash
Two Warrensburg men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report...
Jan. 3 Police Reports
This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily cont...
Care Connection counselors help seniors save
Care Connection for Aging Services’ counselors helped area seniors save at least $357,000 on their prescription costs for the 2017 plan year, ac...
Greitens names leaders of his public safety team
DELLWOOD (AP) — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens vowed Monday that violent protests such as those that happened in the Ferguson area after the ...
Lt. Gov.-elect Parson recovering from heart surgery
BOLIVAR (AP) — Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson says he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. He says he will be ready to take office on Inaug...
Building a better cup
What started as a fun idea in a fraternity house several years ago has turned into a company gaining national attention for its quirky and successful ...
SPORTS
Stover girls advance with 20-point win over Laquey
Three games into the Stover Invitational, the Lady Bulldogs set the scene for a run in its own tournament.Stover’s passes rotated its offense li...
January 2nd, 2017 updated: January 3rd, 2017. |
Journals are a gateway to the past
I’ve journalized the results of my hunting and fishing trips in one form or another most of the time since I was in high school. The format of t...
Lincoln girls basketball invert Slater, advance at Otterville Holiday Classic
The Lady Cardinal offense came to a screeching halt against a Concordia zone defense Tuesday in a 30-point loss at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.A third...
December 30th, 2016 updated: December 31st, 2016. |
Cole Camp boys, girls basketball win shootouts against Rich Hill
Cole Camp and Rich Hill girls basketball played with fragile, insecure leads that untied at threats such as two consecutive buckets, a stray 3-pointer...
December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |
Marshall wins pair over Sweet Springs at W-K Holiday Shootout
State Fair Community College hosted eight games Tuesday, Dec. 27 during the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. ...
LIFE
Biggs anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Martin Biggs, of Sedalia, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 20 with a gathering of family and friends at their home.Gladys W...
Von Holten, Reserve National Champion
Brandy Von Holten won the Reserve National Champion in the Green Horse division at the AHCA Nationals in Sedalia, in October 2016. Von Holten competed...
Cook anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Cook, of Sedalia, celebrated their 71st anniversary Dec. 22, 2016, with a small celebration at their home.Ed Cook and Ruth Anne Cook w...
BOONSLICK OUTREACH
Boonslick Regional Library Outreach Schedule Monday:No RunWednesday: Drop site, Cole Cole Senior Center (open to public).Drop site, Warsaw Bristol Man...
Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old
Carter Weathers, 13, received a Carnival Caribbean Cruise to Key West, Florida, Freeport, The Bahamas, and Nassau courtesy of the Sedalia Dream Factor...
Lions, Rotary make donation
From left, Phil Kemp and Megan Evans, with the Sedalia Lions Club, Ben Embry, with The Embassy and Paul Beykirch and Mike Jenkins, with the Sedalia Ro...
OPINION
Carrie Fisher: A life ‘well lived’
I hadn’t thought that I was much affected by the death of Carrie Fisher this past week. Hearing of her heart attack and subsequent death certain...
Mayor Bob’s light can still lead us
Right about now, the world could benefit from Mayor Bob.Over the Christmas and New Year’s break, I have been going through some of the accumulat...
December 30th, 2016 updated: December 30th, 2016. |
Coaches deserve a break
Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis is heading into 2017 with a lot on their plate – he’s got to find multiple new coaches at the s...
Shooting brings sensational reporting
“If it bleeds, it leads,” is an old saying among journalists. Basically the saying means that large headlines and prominent positions on p...
Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured in 1938
On Aug. 5, 1938, both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Capital reported, with gruesome detail, the shooting of Ed Williams by Leslie Reed and Will...
Christmas in Sedalia set to rhyme
With sincere apologies to Clement Clarke Moore and all legitimate poets everywhere:‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through SedvillePar...