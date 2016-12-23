NEWS

Jan. 4 Police Reports

Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation looking forward

Woods provides details on new Sedalia store

Midwest economic survey suggests big improvement in December

Baby it’s cold outside

Newcomer files for Sedalia City Council

Two injured in Johnson County crash

Two Warrensburg men were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in Johnson County.According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report...

Jan. 3 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily cont...

Care Connection counselors help seniors save

Care Connection for Aging Services’ counselors helped area seniors save at least $357,000 on their prescription costs for the 2017 plan year, ac...

Greitens names leaders of his public safety team

DELLWOOD (AP) — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens vowed Monday that violent protests such as those that happened in the Ferguson area after the ...

Lt. Gov.-elect Parson recovering from heart surgery

BOLIVAR (AP) — Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson says he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. He says he will be ready to take office on Inaug...

Building a better cup

What started as a fun idea in a fraternity house several years ago has turned into a company gaining national attention for its quirky and successful ...

Mustangs outlast Dragons in Otterville, 66-59

Smithton bounces back: Lady Tigers win over Northwest, 51-41

Heimsoth hits 1,000 points, Cole Camp defeats Green Ridge

Stover girls advance with 20-point win over Laquey

Three games into the Stover Invitational, the Lady Bulldogs set the scene for a run in its own tournament.Stover’s passes rotated its offense li...

Journals are a gateway to the past

I’ve journalized the results of my hunting and fishing trips in one form or another most of the time since I was in high school. The format of t...

Lincoln girls basketball invert Slater, advance at Otterville Holiday Classic

The Lady Cardinal offense came to a screeching halt against a Concordia zone defense Tuesday in a 30-point loss at the W-K Shootout in Sedalia.A third...

Cole Camp boys, girls basketball win shootouts against Rich Hill

Cole Camp and Rich Hill girls basketball played with fragile, insecure leads that untied at threats such as two consecutive buckets, a stray 3-pointer...

Marshall wins pair over Sweet Springs at W-K Holiday Shootout

State Fair Community College hosted eight games Tuesday, Dec. 27 during the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. ...

Zeb Eckles writes, directs and produces his first film

Callaway birth announcement

Hashbarger Anniversary

Biggs anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Biggs, of Sedalia, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 20 with a gathering of family and friends at their home.Gladys W...

Von Holten, Reserve National Champion

Brandy Von Holten won the Reserve National Champion in the Green Horse division at the AHCA Nationals in Sedalia, in October 2016. Von Holten competed...

Cook anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Cook, of Sedalia, celebrated their 71st anniversary Dec. 22, 2016, with a small celebration at their home.Ed Cook and Ruth Anne Cook w...

BOONSLICK OUTREACH

Boonslick Regional Library Outreach Schedule Monday:No RunWednesday: Drop site, Cole Cole Senior Center (open to public).Drop site, Warsaw Bristol Man...

Dream Factory grants wish to 13-year-old

Carter Weathers, 13, received a Carnival Caribbean Cruise to Key West, Florida, Freeport, The Bahamas, and Nassau courtesy of the Sedalia Dream Factor...

Lions, Rotary make donation

From left, Phil Kemp and Megan Evans, with the Sedalia Lions Club, Ben Embry, with The Embassy and Paul Beykirch and Mike Jenkins, with the Sedalia Ro...

Reed’s trial provides interesting testimony

Tourism is a gowing industry in Sedalia

A low-key New Year

Carrie Fisher: A life ‘well lived’

I hadn’t thought that I was much affected by the death of Carrie Fisher this past week. Hearing of her heart attack and subsequent death certain...

Mayor Bob’s light can still lead us

Right about now, the world could benefit from Mayor Bob.Over the Christmas and New Year’s break, I have been going through some of the accumulat...

Coaches deserve a break

Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis is heading into 2017 with a lot on their plate – he’s got to find multiple new coaches at the s...

Shooting brings sensational reporting

“If it bleeds, it leads,” is an old saying among journalists. Basically the saying means that large headlines and prominent positions on p...

Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured in 1938

On Aug. 5, 1938, both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Capital reported, with gruesome detail, the shooting of Ed Williams by Leslie Reed and Will...

Christmas in Sedalia set to rhyme

With sincere apologies to Clement Clarke Moore and all legitimate poets everywhere:‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through SedvillePar...

Woods provides details on new Sedalia store

Care Connection counselors help seniors save

Building a better cup

